Photos: How does the inside of Conor McGregor's new yacht look?

Conor McGregor recently unveiled his latest extravagant purchase on social media - a luxurious Lamborghini yacht dubbed the 'Supercar of the Sea.'

The Irishman is presently recovering from a horrific leg break suffered at UFC 264 in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, that didn't stop Conor McGregor from posting a picture of the newest addition to his long list of cool purchases.

"My Lamborghini yacht is ready," Conor McGregor wrote.

The $3.5 million boat is one of only 63 models that went into production as part of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 joint project commemorating Lamborghini's founding in 1963. The venture is a collaboration between the automobile company Lamborghini and the luxury yacht company The Italian Sea Group.

Automobili Lamborghini and @italianseagroup present ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ - a limited edition motor yacht named after Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation and inspired by the Sián FKP 37.



Conor McGregor owns the 12th boat in the collection, which is an homage to his whiskey company, Proper Number Twelve. He placed the order in October last year when he visited the Tecnomar headquarters in Italy with his family. The Irishman posted pictures of the visit on his Instagram profile.

The boat is 63-feet long, keeping in line with the overall '63'-based theme of the project. It is powered by twin MAN V12 engines, each capable of 2000hp, allowing the motors of the 24-ton vessel to reach a speed of 60 knots.

We delivered the high-octane 'Tecnomar for Lamborghini' 63' for the first time!

A glimpse into the interiors of Conor McGregor's Lamborghini speedboat

Sports business analyst and founder of Huddle Up, Joe Pompliano, posted several pictures of the inside of the yacht. He also broke down the vehicle's chief properties.

Here's a closer look at the Lamborghini speedboat in water. Inspired by the Sian FKP 37 hybrid car, the boat has a 'carbon skin' body largely used in Lamborghini's sports cars. The verde green color of the hull is also a throwback to the original Lamborghini Sian.

Conor McGregor's Lamborghini 63 speedboat

Joe Pompliano notes that there are two bedrooms on the luxury yacht.

Lamborghini 63 is a two-bedroom yacht

The bedrooms come fitted with swanky interiors, including an LED television. The angular windows evoke Lamborghini's iconic hexagonal designs.

Lamborghini 63 bedrooms have LED televisions

The boat has a lavish lounge zone as well.

Lamborghini 63's lounge area

The boat's cockpit shows off nautical representations of two famous Lamborghini models - the Huracan Evo and the Aventador. The area is designed with leather pilot seats, a bevy of sleek technological support, and a 360-degree unencumbered view of the surroundings.

Lamborghini 63's cockpit

Here's a close-up look at the controls of Lamborghini 63.

The controls of Lamborghini 63

