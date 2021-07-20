Conor McGregor finally unveils his new Lamborghini yacht

Conor McGregor has finally unveiled his new Lamborghini yacht. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Irishman posted a picture of the massive yacht, which is now the latest addition to his collection of luxuries.

It was earlier reported that Conor McGregor had bought one of the sixty-three Lamborghini 63 Yachts by Tecnomar in October 2020. By the looks of it, the UFC superstar has finally gotten his hands on the yacht.

Here's the image shared by Conor McGregor on Instagram:

In October 2020, Conor McGregor confirmed that he was the 12th recipient of the 63 yachts that have been made. The Irishman had previously detailed the Lamborghini yacht in an Instagram post and explained why he was honored to receive the twelfth edition of the Lamborghini yacht.

In the lead-up to his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier recently, Conor McGregor spoke briefly about the Lambhorgini yacht.

Here's the post from Conor McGregor right after he purchased the Lamborghini yacht:

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264

It has barely been two weeks since Conor McGregor last fought inside the UFC octagon. The Irishman returned to action for the first time since his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

On the back of a major loss, Conor McGregor's goal was to get past 'The Diamond' once and for all. After having some early success in the first frame, Conor McGregor was largely dominated by Dustin Poirier throughout the round. However, catastrophe struck Conor McGregor in the final seconds of round one. He suffered a gruesome leg injury that forced the fight to be called off in favor of Poirier.

Eventually, Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to doctor's stoppage, effectively taking his trilogy score to 2-1. That said, with McGregor now on the road to recovery, he is expected to get back into action once the leg is completely healed. A fourth fight between 'The Notorious' and 'The Diamond' is expected to take place at some point down the line after Poirier fights Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Conor McGregor releases photos showing strapping on his ankles after saying that he came into #UFC264 injured. pic.twitter.com/6y7NPHQdIL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 16, 2021

