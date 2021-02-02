Conor McGregor's Lamborghini boat: 5 things you need to know about The Notorious' 'Supercar of the Sea'

Conor McGregor clearly has a penchant as well as a taste for all the finer things in life, including luxurious boats and yachts.

He was already the owner of a Prestige 750 yacht named Ocean Dave when he purchased his latest possession, a $3.4 million Lamborghini yacht

Conor McGregor's Lamborghini yacht has been the talk of the town ever since he shared the pictures of the same. In a few of these snapshots, The Irishman was seen introducing the model to his children as well.

Here are five things you need to know about Conor McGregor's 'Supercar of the Sea'.

#5 The model has only 63 copies worldwide - Conor McGregor's is 12th

The boat Conor McGregor owns is one of only 63 models manufactured as part of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 joint project between the automobile company Lamborghini and the yacht company The Italian Sea Group.

Conor McGregor owns the 12th boat of the collection, which is a homage to his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.

#4 There is a significance behind the yacht's name

The models are a tribute to Lamborghini's founding year, 1963, and the design is also inspired by a number of models made by the company over the years.

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Hypercar seemed to have provided the most inspiration behind the making of the yachts. The hull design of the boats loosely resembles the aesthetics as that of Lamborghini Miura and Countach from the 1960s and 1970s.

#3 The yacht has a powerful engine

Tecnomar by Lamborghini 63 models come powered with two V12 engines and produce a combined 4,000 horsepower.

Conor McGregor described the yacht as a 'duel engine, twin-turbo, rocket ship' on his Instagram post.

#2 The yacht is extremely lightweight and high-speed

Weighing 24 tons and running 63 feet in length, the yacht delivers a maximum speed of 69 mph.

#1 The yacht is Lamborghini's first venture into water

The boat Conor McGregor owns is Automobili Lamborghini's first attempt to create a vehicle of the water.

On their official website, they have described the boat as:

"Performance, driving pleasure, attention to quality and details, emotion: these are the emotive features combined within the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition."

Talking about the model, CEO and chairman of Automobili Lamborghini,Stefano Domenicali said:

"If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I'm delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration."