Conor McGregor's Lamborghini yacht: Everything you need to know about the Irishman's latest automobile!

Conor McGregor bought one of sixty-three Lamborghini 63 Yachts by Tecnomar back in October of 2020. The Yacht is reportedly worth $3.9 million and the 12th from the collection.

The Tecnomar 63 has a top speed of over 60 knots and an incredible 4,000 horsepower. Lamborghini's official site describes it as the 'Supercar of the sea'.

"Performance, driving pleasure, attention to quality and details, emotion: these are the emotive features combined within the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition," reads the description.

The Irish Mixed Martial artist posted the following message about the yacht after buying it:

"Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin-turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea". I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 is the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper Fucking Twelve baby!

"Ain’t no stopping it! Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season."

Conor McGregor to headline UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi

Conor McGregor will make his much-awaited return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman is coming off an impressive 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone from back in January 2020.

With Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, the bout between Poirier and McGregor could well be for the title. The 32-year-old former two-division champion has been looking to return to the sport, fighting just twice since the becoming the Lightweight champion in 2015.

Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway during the UFC 236 event

Poirier, who lost their first fight back in 2014 at UFC 178, will be no pushover this time. Consistently one of the best in the best division in the sport, the American has made significant improvements to his game.

Poirier is coming off a win against Dan Hooker and has beaten the likes of Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez in the last three years.