Conor McGregor sends a warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 254

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, has sent a strong warning to archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

McGregor shared a rather intriguing and photoshopped image on his official Instagram account, taking a jibe at Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

Conor McGregor suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje ought to “look out”

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to compete against Interim UFC Lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje in a title unification matchup at UFC 254 on October 24th, 2020.

The fight is being hailed as one of the most important Mixed Martial Arts contests of 2020 with UFC ensuring that the event receives a significant impetus particularly from an advertising and promotional standpoint.

The Nurmagomedov and Gaethje bout has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the MMA community as of late. UFC has gone out of their way to organize far more press conferences and events aimed at efficiently promoting the all-important Lightweight Championship matchup.

Nurmagomedov and Gaethje recently partook in yet another press conference ahead of their UFC 254 fight.

Conor McGregor has now put forth a rather intriguing picture on his Instagram account, featuring a photograph of Nurmagomedov and Gaethje posing for the cameras at the UFC 254 press conference.

However, McGregor has seemingly altered the photograph – adding himself to the center of the said photograph, riding a personal watercraft i.e. PWC (a type of water vehicle that’s colloquially referred to as a Jet Ski).

McGregor added a caption to the image, that read as follows –

“Look out! It’s the Gucci Mink P*mp on his Lamborghini Yacht!”

Conor McGregor is aiming to make a return back to Combat sports

Conor McGregor suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC Lightweight Championship matchup back in October of 2018.

The Notorious One returned back to winning ways in January of this year, defeating MMA icon Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via TKO in a fight that lasted just 40 seconds.

McGregor announced his retirement in June of this year. However, the fans and experts were of the opinion that the UFC megastar’s retirement is unlikely to last.

It was recently revealed that Conor McGregor will be facing Dustin Poirier in a UFC 178 rematch on January 23rd, 2021. The Notorious One defeated The Diamond via KO in the first fight between the two.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

