5 coolest things that Conor McGregor has bought

Everything about Conor McGregor screams superstar. Be it the MMA legend's tattoos, his fashion sense, his career accolades, or even his Vince McMahon walk. 'The Notorious' made his UFC debut in 2013 and quickly made his way to superstardom. However, according to his recruit Dana White, the Irishman was a star even before stepping inside the UFC octagon.

The UFC boss said after meeting Conor McGregor for the first time:

"He (Conor McGregor) flew out here to Las Vegas and he and I went to dinner. It was my first real interaction with him. I knew it that night with him. His personality, the energy around this kid, I’d never met anybody like him."

Conor McGregor is the most prominent MMA legend, considering how much he has helped the sport grow. So naturally, he has earned a lot of money in the process.

On that note, let's look at the five coolest things that Conor McGregor has bought:

#5 - Luxury villa in Spain

Conor McGregor's property in Spain overlooking the Mediterranean Sea

Conor McGregor bought a luxury villa in Marbella, Spain, called The Heights in 2018. The Irishman fell for the resort, which is on the doorstep of the La Resina Golf Course and overlooks the Mediterranean sea.

As is the signature of many of Conor McGregor's coolest buys, the luxury villa is expensive. The house is worth $1.8 million, and rightly so. According to the Irish Sun, the dream villa is part of an exclusive $20m development, which can only be afforded by the super-rich.

The property, bought by Conor McGregor, is part of an area known as the 'Superstars Cul de Sac.' The Irishman has neighbors, including Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen and former Spurs defender Stephen Carr.

McGregor's villa has luxury features such as a billiard room, the latest smart home technology, a wine cellar, and pool access from the rooms. The villa is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Marbella, between the white-washed town of Estepona and the luxurious port of Puerto Banús.

