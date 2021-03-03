Conor McGregor spent a huge amount of money to buy a Dublin pub in 2020

Conor McGregor has paid a reported €1.9 million for a pub in Crumlin, the neighborhood where he grew up in Dublin, Ireland's capital city.

Although Conor McGregor's family later moved to Lucan, on the north side of the city, the UFC superstar always maintained contact with his roots in Crumlin, a suburb in Dublin's south inner city, where he was born and raised.

A report made by the Irish Independent claims that Conor McGregor acquired the 'Black Forge' pub for the above-mentioned quantity in 2020. According to the newspaper, 'The Notorious One' spent €1 million only with renovation, as he changed it into a gastropub.

Conor McGregor pictured inside his pub Black Forge Inn after €3m makeover https://t.co/fXYFk3BYdB pic.twitter.com/Pgef7F7LNI — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) December 28, 2020

According to the source material used by the Irish Independent for the report, the price paid by Conor McGregor is "slightly out of tone with pricing in the Drimnagh/Crumlin area."

However, it was in line with the former UFC double champion's status, as "the property's worth to the individual purchaser as due to their fame and connection to the area will be expected to achieve trading levels in excess of general licensed premises."

Conor McGregor visits local pub The Black Forge Inn and delivers bottles of Proper Twelve whiskey for Christmas https://t.co/1vt3KkHFcd — The Sun MMA (@TheSunMMA) December 26, 2018

Ireland is one of the countries with the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in Europe at the moment. The island-nation is at level five lockdown, the highest regulation possible, since December 2020. The Irish government stated that the country would remain at level five until at least the beginning of April.

At this stage, all non-essential services and stores are closed. Restaurants are limited to serving on a take-away basis only. Pubs were open for a brief moment in Summer 2020 but were obliged to serve meals worth at least €9 if selling alcohol.

Will Conor McGregor's whiskey be served in his pub?

According to the Irish Independent, the 'Proper No. 12' whiskey brand is referenced throughout the Black Forge pub. Conor McGregor's whiskey has various agreements with other pubs spread around Dublin and is believed to have links to Bushmills' distillery, owned by Casa Cuervo of Mexico.

Conor McGregor's Black Forge pub also has a special space called "The Bentley Room" that will serve ceremonies and private parties. The name is an allusion to the pub's former name and one of McGregor's favorite cars, one of his fleet's first.

The news piece also informs that Conor McGregor is acting as a coach to the Black Forge soccer team. The Irishman has reportedly invested thousands in new kits and training equipment.