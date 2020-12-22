Conor McGregor the footballer: The Notorious keeps fit with a Dublin soccer club

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor returned to his childhood football club to keep himself fit ahead of the bout with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257. 'The Notorious' made a series of posts on his Instagram exhibiting his footballing skills.

McGregor grew up playing football for Lourdes Celtic, a football club from Crumlin, where the UFC legend was born and raised. Last August, McGregor announced he would be financing reforms in the clubs' facilities, besides becoming the main sponsor.

"Lourdes Celtic football club are proud to announce McGregor Sports and Entertainment are the clubs' principal sponsor. This sponsorship deal has seen significant investment in the clubs' infrastructure and club kit and will ensure that we have top-class facilities for many years."

Lourdes Celtic football club are proud to announce McGregor Sports and Entertainment are the clubs principal sponsor.



This sponsorship deal has seen a significant investment in the clubs infrastructure and club kit and will ensure that we have top class facilites for many years — Lourdes Celtic FC (@CelticLourdes) August 10, 2020

Before taking his first steps in boxing in a nearby gym in the same area of Dublin, Conor McGregor was a footballing pupil under coach Alan Byrne of Lourdes Celtic.

"We'd like to say he got his footwork here," Byrne said after McGregor's sponsorship announcement. "The boxing he can take credit for, but we'll take credit for the footwork."

McGregor always recognizes that he is a product of Crumlin. Giving back to the community that formed the man he became is a way of deepening the connection that Conor McGregor has with Ireland and his neighborhood.

"Conor is an ordinary, decent lad that's come back to his home club," Byrne said. "He's remembered where he's come from, and he's willing to come in and put in a bit of time. It's not just a case of investment; he's investing his own time and effort and his own feelings and emotions into the place, which is fantastic."

You won't find Lourdes Celtic FC in any of the top football Irish leagues. The club is focused on developing young talents not only in sports but also in the education and values of new generations.

With McGregor's efforts in making the club persevere, Lourdes Celtic's coach and Crumlin families have renewed expectations in the new generation of Irish athletes following their idol's footsteps.

"You'll see the effect of it. You won't hear it, you'll see it for years to come, and that will be kids growing up in a club with top-class facilities, top-class coaches and with a club that will look forward instead of constantly looking behind," Byrne concluded.

Conor McGregor's next fight

It has been almost one year since the last time that Conor McGregor stepped into the octagon. In a fight against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, the Irishman displayed once more that he is still one of the best in business.

Conor McGregor revealed his impressive physical shape completing his preparation for the next fight against Dustin Poirier.

With Conor McGregor wanting to be a UFC champion again, it will be interesting to see if he will make a call-out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the event of a win over Poirier.

Before retiring, the unbeaten UFC lightweight champion said he would face anyone that got past the former UFC interim champion at the 155-pounds division.

