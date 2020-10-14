Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Conor McGregor funds renovation of the club he played football for as a child

Conor McGrgeor
Conor McGrgeor
Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
Modified 14 Oct 2020, 18:58 IST
News
Advertisement

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a trip down the memory lane recently when he returned to his boyhood football club Lourdes Celtic after having funded the renovation of their clubhouse.

The former two-division champion announced that he had donated funds to get the repair works done in the clubhouse. Conor McGregor also claimed that his children will one day go on to play for the Dublin club. The Irishman's firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd also sponsors the club's jersey, and Conor McGregor himself recently decided to pay a visit to the clubhouse. 

In an Instagram post, McGregor said:

"Down at the  @lourdescelticfootballclub  grounds in Old County Glen tonight. Watching the club's excellent under-16 Premier side train in the all-new facilities. Proud will be the day we witness some of these future stars rise up to the international level and wear our nation's badge with honour. What Lourdes Celtic has been renowned for throughout its years!"

Conor McGregor also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the time when he used to play for the club. Reminiscing his boyhood days, McGregor said that he could have ended up becoming a footballer as well. McGregor also said that he can't wait to watch his son and daughter don the yellow and green stripes of Lourdes.

"It may have been a different sport for me in the end, but it all began right here! Booting something and running off celebrating. What a club! This is the beginning of the rebirth of Lourdes Celtic football club! I will be bringing my knowledge of preparation back to the club also. Anyways what a buzz! Can’t wait to have my son Conor Jnr. and my daughter Croía in the yellow and green of Lourdes! Fortius quo Fidelius! Strength through loyalty"
View this post on Instagram

I recently renovated my old football clubhouse @lourdescelticfootballclub! This club, and clubhouse, is responsible for so many competent, well trained Irish internationals, it’s actually hard to count them all! A phenomenal junior Irish football club, with its grounds located right inside my old housing estate. We sourced fresh Astro for the indoor as well as the outdoor areas. A complete refurb job on the premise, along with an amazing memorial addition in honour of the two great men who founded this great club, John “Bower” Bradley and Eddie Roche! What this place has done for the community and it’s children since 1957 is unparalleled, and I am honoured to give back to where it all began for me! I’ve often told a story of the days I used to kick a ball against a wall and run off celebrating like I’d just scored in a big stadium, with thousands of fans cheering me on. This was right inside these halls! And just around the corner from my home. I’d waltz around seconds before the training began, bang in 40 goals, and waltz home full of enthusiasm. Full of dreams! I didn’t know it at the time but this was the early stages of my visualisation journey. Dreaming things into reality, backed up with committed, hard work! It is hard to stop someone with these two assets! Dream it. Work for it! Achieve it. It may have been a different sport for me in the end, but it all began right here! Booting something and running off celebrating. What a club! This is the beginning of the rebirth of Lourdes Celtic football club! I will be bringing my knowledge of preparation back to the club also. Lesson number 1 - If you are truly serious about this. Two sessions a week, with one match at the weekends, is not enough. Sit on that we’ll return to it later. Anyways what a buzz! Can’t wait to have my son Conor Jnr. and my daughter Croía in the yellow and green of Lourdes! Fortius quo Fidelius! ❤️ Strength through loyalty! ❤️ #McGregorSportsDevelopment

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Published 14 Oct 2020, 18:58 IST
UFC Conor McGregor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी