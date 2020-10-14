Conor McGregor funds renovation of the club he played football for as a child

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a trip down the memory lane recently when he returned to his boyhood football club Lourdes Celtic after having funded the renovation of their clubhouse.

The former two-division champion announced that he had donated funds to get the repair works done in the clubhouse. Conor McGregor also claimed that his children will one day go on to play for the Dublin club. The Irishman's firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd also sponsors the club's jersey, and Conor McGregor himself recently decided to pay a visit to the clubhouse.

In an Instagram post, McGregor said:

"Down at the @lourdescelticfootballclub grounds in Old County Glen tonight. Watching the club's excellent under-16 Premier side train in the all-new facilities. Proud will be the day we witness some of these future stars rise up to the international level and wear our nation's badge with honour. What Lourdes Celtic has been renowned for throughout its years!"

Conor McGregor also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the time when he used to play for the club. Reminiscing his boyhood days, McGregor said that he could have ended up becoming a footballer as well. McGregor also said that he can't wait to watch his son and daughter don the yellow and green stripes of Lourdes.

"It may have been a different sport for me in the end, but it all began right here! Booting something and running off celebrating. What a club! This is the beginning of the rebirth of Lourdes Celtic football club! I will be bringing my knowledge of preparation back to the club also. Anyways what a buzz! Can’t wait to have my son Conor Jnr. and my daughter Croía in the yellow and green of Lourdes! Fortius quo Fidelius! Strength through loyalty"