Conor McGregor picture fuels speculation that he may have a staph infection ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is rapidly approaching. However, some fans are now worried that the fight may be in jeopardy after seeing a suspicious mark on McGregor's arm that may indicate that he is suffering from a staph infection.

The speculation began after McGregor posted an image of himself without a top on, clearly working on his stamina as he rode through Las Vegas. However, McGregor appears to have a small brown mark on his left elbow.

This is what has fans concerned about a potential staph infection. But should this be staph, it would appear to be in its later stages, with the worst of it already in the past.

Staph typically causes the area of infection to become swollen and red with a pocket of pus at the center. Conor McGregor's appears to be brown without any pus, indicating that it is on the mend.

There is also a strong chance that it is not staph at all. Some fans have stated that the mark looks more akin to that of a rug burn or an injury sustained by elbowing a heavy bag.

It is unsurprising that combat sports fans are alarmed at the prospect of McGregor having contracted staph. UFC bantamweight Louis Smolka was scheduled to face off against Sean O'Malley in the main card opener of UFC 264. However, Smolka has been forced to drop out of the fight after getting a staph infection.

Louis Smolka is out of next weekend’s UFC 264 fight versus Sean O’Malley, sources say. Undisclosed injury. They were scheduled to be on the PPV main card.



Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

One of the key reasons that fans are so concerned about Conor McGregor contracting staph is due to him being one half of a massively anticipated lightweight rubber match. The other half of the trilogy is, of course, Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.

The two men have a win apiece, although Conor McGregor's came in 2014, when both men still competed at featherweight. Poirier defeated McGregor by TKO in January this year, becoming the first man to finish the Irishman with strikes.

The trilogy is not just for the sake of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's rivalry. It is essentially a number one contender fight, with the winner almost certain to be next in line for a shot at the new lightweight champion Charles Olivera.

