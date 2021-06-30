'You can have all the money in the world, but you can't buy heart' - Dustin Poirier vows to finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier has vowed to finish Conor McGregor once again in their trilogy fight at UFC 264.

Years on from their first meeting at featherweight, which saw McGregor beat Dustin Poirier via quick stoppage, 'The Diamond' was able to get his win back in some style at UFC 257 with a nice TKO win of his own on Fight Island.

It was the kind of vindication Dustin Poirier needed to prove to the world that he is one of the truly elite lightweights of his generation.

Now, in preparation for the release of UFC 264’s Countdown episode, the promotion has released a teaser of Dustin Poirier’s mentality heading into July 10.

“You can have all the money in the world but you can’t buy heart - and I’m gonna step onto that canvas as the best version of myself I’ve ever been. July 10, I’m gonna stop Conor McGregor again.”

“Me and Conor need to do this a third time. We owe it to each other to get back in there and see what’s up."

Dustin Poirier is one of the best lightweights in the world

It’s been said before, but it needs to be repeated: Dustin Poirier is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today, and we can’t imagine that’s going to change anytime soon. Sure, some will say he should’ve accepted the title fight instead of opting for another showdown with Conor McGregor, but he knows the kind of financial impact this trilogy could have.

He wants to do what’s best for him, sure, but more importantly, he wants to provide for his family in the best way he knows how - by making wise decisions inside and outside of the octagon.

Dustin Poirier has spent years showcasing the heart of a champion, and as we look ahead to the future, we think it’s going to be hard for McGregor to stand and trade with him the way the Irishman used to.

Will the Louisiana kid be able to finally put an end to this rivalry with a 2-1 series win? Only time will tell.

