UFC 264 betting odds: Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor - Who's favorite to win the trilogy fight?

In just over a week at UFC 264, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide for all the marbles in a rivalry-settling trilogy fight. The level of excitement for this contest is reaching fever pitch as we head into fight week. So ahead of the bout, let's look at who the bookmakers are favoring to clinch the much-anticipated trilogy fight.

With both fighters picking up a win apiece in their first two fights, McGregor and Poirier hold the same odds at the moment. This means neither man is currently favored to win the fight, and it's too close to call.

According to an online sportsbook, Bovada, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hold -110 odds, meaning you would have to wager $110 on either fighter to profit $100. It's the tightest betting line on the entire UFC 264 card.

McGregor and Poirier fought for the first time back in 2014 at UFC 178. The Irishman knocked out 'Diamond' in the first round to win the fight. Seven years later, in January 2021, McGregor and Poirier locked horns in a rematch where 'The Notorious' was handed his first-ever knockout loss by Poirier. On July 10, they will collide to determine who the better fighter is, once and for all.

Check out the entire card for UFC 264 below:

UFC 264 Main Card

Lightweight – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy

Women’s Bantamweight – Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight – Sean O’Malley vs Louis Smolka

UFC 264 Prelims

Welterweight – Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Welterweight – Niko Price vs Michel Pereira

Middleweight – Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis

Featherweight – Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria

Women’s Flyweight – Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye

Middleweight – Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

Flyweight – Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera

Middleweight – Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski

