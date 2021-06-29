'He's very good in rematches' - Georges St-Pierre predicts who wins Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

With the much anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier now only weeks away, predictions from prominent members of the MMA world are coming in rapid succession.

Of all the MMA personalities to let their thoughts be known, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and his coach Firas Zahabi are two men whose thoughts carry the most gravitas. Unfortunately, the two men have opposing stances on the upcoming rubber match between Conor McGregor and 'The Diamond'.

St-Pierre and Zahabi's Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier predictions

In a recent video posted to Firas Zahabi's YouTube, the two men discussed the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Georges St-Pierre was the first to give his prediction, stating that:

"I think McGregor is very good in rematches and I think he's going to have a victory. I think he's probably going to win in the second round."

Zahabi stated that whilst his initial stance was that the fight could go either way, because St-Pierre was backing Conor McGregor he would at least make a case for Poirier. He stated the following:

"My official pick was fifty fifty odds. I think it could go either way. But because GSP picked McGregor, I've got to pick Poirier. I'm gonna make a case for Poirier right now. At 155, McGregor's power is maybe not what it used to be, and he's got to do five rounds. I think Poirier showed in fight number two that he's smart enough enough to take McGregor in the later rounds. In round one, he took a big left and took it well. I think psychologically Poirier's a bit more ready to take that left hand. He's more aware about it."

Despite reaffirming that he still believed the fight could go either way, Zahabi ultimately predicted that Poirier will KO Conor McGregor in the same manner as the rematch.

"I think this is an incredibly difficult fight. Fifty-fifty, but if Georges picked McGregor I gotta pick Poirier. I think Poirier's going to take him in round three and he's going to do the same thing I did before. He's going to kick the legs, he's going to injure McGregor a bit in the legs. And then he's gonna out the hands on him. It's going to be a trench war and then Poirier's gonna put him away."

