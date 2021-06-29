Are UFC 264 weigh-in tickets available, and how much are they?

UFC 264 is rapidly approaching. The event features a lightweight rubber match between two of the UFC's biggest stars, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is especially known for producing some of the most heated pre-fight spectacles in the history of the promotion.

Unfortunately, it would appear that fans will no longer be able to book tickets for the official UFC 264 weigh-ins. However, they will be able to pick up a reserved seat should they purchase a UFC VIP Experience Official Ticket package.

According to their website, the package contains the following:

"Official ticket packages feature prime seating availability, reserved area at the weigh-in, pre-fight hospitality, UFC fighter meet and greets, and other VIP access."

There are currently two packages available on the site. The 'champion' package includes a weigh-in ticket, event ticket and hospitality. It is currently priced at $13,500.

The second option, titled the 'UFC VIP Elite' package, allows 'weigh-in side stage access' as well as a photo op with UFC president Dana White. This package does not have a set price and customers will have to contact the UFC VIP team to book it ahead of the UFC 264 PPV.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

As mentioned above, UFC 264 is headlined by a trilogy fight between 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor and Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.

The two men first fought in 2014, with McGregor recording a first-round TKO finish. Since then, however, Poirier has moved up to lightweight and torn through the majority of the division.

McGregor also moved up the 155-pound division but, despite capturing the belt, he fought incredibly sporadically. This was apparent when the two men rematched in January this year. Poirier utilized lower leg kicks against McGregor, who seemed incapable of defending them.

After Poirier had sufficiently limited McGregor's movement, he closed in for the kill. A hard boxing combination dropped McGregor to the canvas, forcing the referee to step in. This was McGregor's first knockout loss and he is clearly incredibly motivated to come out on top in the rubber match.

Also featured on the UFC 264 card are welterweight contenders Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Both men will be hoping for an emphatic performance that will be enough to see them placed next in line for a shot at the 170-pound belt.

