Everything you need to know about UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor tickets, presale code and T-Mobile arena

UFC 264 is set to take place on July 10, 2021. The tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, April 16, at 12 PM PT and will cost the fans anything between $300 - $10,000. As per UFC's announcement, an individual can buy no more than eight tickets.

After more than a year, the UFC finally received the green light to conduct a show with a full capacity crowd, beginning with UFC 261. Tickets for the PPV event sold out in less than 15 minutes, according to Dana White.

UFC 264 presale code

The UFC 264 pre-sale tickets will be available for fans to purchase on April 15 at 10 AM PT. However, only those with a UFC Fight Club subscription are eligible to book them. Fans can get first access to pre-sale tickets by becoming members of the UFC Fight Club, which costs $85.

Four hours later, subscribers of the UFC newsletter will also be eligible to book pre-sale tickets at 2 PM PT. Fans will have to register themselves for the UFC newsletter at UFC.com.

Don't be a minute late ⏱ Our Vegas return is not one to miss!



[ #UFC264 TICKET LINK: https://t.co/vWImUpRvRb ] pic.twitter.com/dUCdoC2cct — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2021

UFC 264 to be hosted at T-Mobile at Las Vegas

UFC 264 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It will be the promotion's fourth PPV event in 2021 to have a crowd present inside the arena in full capacity. 20,000 fans are expected to catch the action live from T-Mobile Arena.

The promotion hosted its first event at the T-Mobile Arena in 2016. The show was headlined by Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate. Brock Lesnar, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier and Jose Aldo also competed on the card. A year later, the UFC became an official tenant of the T-Mobile Arena.

The historic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 also took place at the same arena. After Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round, he infamously jumped out of the cage to attack McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis. Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov received hefty fines from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their actions.

Advertisement

At UFC 264, McGregor will return to the T-Mobile Arena. He last competed at the same venue in January 2020 against Donald Cerrone. This time around, McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight. Poirier handed McGregor the first knockout loss of his career when they shared the octagon at UFC 257 in January this year.