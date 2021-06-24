'This guy just knows what he's doing' - Mayhem Miller predicts who wins the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

Former UFC fighter and one of the most unique personalities in the sport of MMA, Jason 'Mayhem' Miller, has given his thoughts on how the much anticipated rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will play out.

McGregor and Poirier currently have one victory apiece over the other and will both be looking to put a definitive stamp on the end of their rivalry. The fight takes place at UFC 264 on July 10.

'Mayhem' Miller predicts Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Jason Miller was recently interviewed by Helen Yee. He was asked about his thoughts on how the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight would play out. The former fighter stated the following-

"Listen I love Conor McGregor. I'm a fan boy, I'm a stan. This guy just knows what he's doing. His fighting style is excellent. But man, Poirier has put in the effort."

Miller appears to be leaning towards 'The Diamond' defeating Conor McGregor, as he references Poirier's win over Justin Gaethje as a true turning point in his estimation of the Louisiana native. Miller said-

"I went away, I didn't watch for a while and he stepped his game up so much. I watched a fight, I watched Gaethje. I was so surprised at that. He just figured Gaethje out, he unlocked it. He figured it out, he knew what Gaethje was gonna do."

Miller also raised the point that Conor McGregor may have lost some level of motivation due to all the success he has had. The Irishman was ranked top of Forbes' highest earning athlete list over the last year.

"It's hard when you're laying on a mattress full of money to get up for a fight like that," said Miller. "I feel like Poirier is super hungry. I'll give a slight edge to Poirier today. But maybe if I get my Twitter back, I'll tweet the opposite. Somebody help me with that too. God bless America,"

Judging by the interview, Miller is currently on Team Poirier. But as the nickname 'Mayhem' implies, there is very little that's ever set in stone for Jason Miller so do not be surprised to see him switch up his pick in the coming months.

Get that man his Twitter back.

Edited by Harvey Leonard