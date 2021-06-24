5 most hard-hitting predictions for the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

Two of the octagon's biggest stars will collide as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier write the final chapter of their rivalry in a highly-anticipated trilogy at UFC 264. Scheduled to go down on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the pay-per-view event is shaping up to be one of the most stacked cards of the year.

With each boasting a knockout win over one another, arch-rivals McGregor and Poirier will try to prove who the better fighter is once and for all. As if both men needed more motivation to win, UFC president Dana White announced that the winner will be rewarded with a lightweight title shot.

Needless to say, there's a huge level of excitement surrounding UFC 264. Some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts hopped on the McGregor-Poirier 3 hype train by sharing their predictions and breakdowns.

#5 Firas Zahabi - MMA coach

Georges St-Pierre's coach and head of the famed Tristar Gym in Montreal Firas Zahabi believes that McGregor's ability to finish the fight will be the main factor. The Canadian MMA coach said-

"Number one, take the legkicks off the table. I hope for him that he is training round the clock not to get leg kicked. And after that, he has to keep the volume low. He doesn't have to throw as many punches as [Dustin] Poirier. He has to keep the volume low. He has to get a killshot. He has 25 minutes to get a killshot or he most likely loses a decision... I wouldn't try to encourage him to keep up with the strikes because that's just going to take away his explosiveness. What's special about [Conor] McGregor is he has the ability to finish a fight like nobody else.

"It's going to come down to whether McGregor can stop those kicks. If McGregor slows the pace of the fight down, doesn't get in that boxing stance and starts trying to trade and accumulate points - in my opinion, that's juist not true to his style. He's got to take his time and look for a kill. It's a killshot or nothing."

Official Pick: Undecided

