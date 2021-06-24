Conor McGregor shows off new fight haircut ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy bout at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of iconic hairstyles in the past, ranging from the Peaky Blinders-esque slicked back undercut to his buzzcut and full beard combo that was on full display at UFC 257.

Competing next at UFC 264, McGregor has made the choice to mix up his trim yet again.

In a recent Instagram post, the Irishman can be seen sat wearing a barber's gown, adorned with a multitude of sponsors that include Paradigm Sports Management, The Mac Life and Tidal Sport.

Conor McGregor's new hairstyle, as can be seen below, includes a skin fade on the sides. The hair on top has been cut short, reminiscent of one of McGregor's older styles.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Whether this new haircut brings Conor McGregor good luck or not remains to be seen.

'The Notorious' returns to the octagon in just a few weeks' time. His opponent will be a familiar face to the Irishman as he takes on Dustin Poirier for the third time.

The fight takes place at UFC 264 on July 10th, just four days before McGregor's birthday.

Conor McGregor and Poirier first faced off in 2014 whilst both men were still competing in the featherweight division. McGregor riled up a young and firey Poirier, who would later come to regret how emotionally invested he became in his desire to defeat McGregor.

Poirier stepped into the octagon full of rage, which unsurprisingly led to a certain level of recklessness from the Louisiana native. It was this recklessness that Conor McGregor capitalized on, knocking Poirier out in the first round.

Whilst the first fight ended in defeat for Poirier, he would take the loss as a learning experience.

In the years to come, 'The Diamond' improved exponentially, moving up to the lightweight division and running through nearly every opponent that he met, including the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Eddie Alvarez.

Conor McGregor won both the featherweight and lightweight titles in the time after beating Poirier.

However, after picking up the 155-pound belt, McGregor would only compete twice more before meeting Poirier for a second time. The lack of cage time was evident in the rematch.

Poirier utilized chopping low kicks, which had become a mainstay in MMA during Conor McGregor's time out of the sport. The Irishman's inability to deal with them led to his subsequent downfall.

With his movement limited, McGregor could do little as Poirier upped the pressure before catching him with a clean boxing combination. The referee was forced to step in, leading to McGregor's first TKO loss.

