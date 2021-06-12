For how much money did Conor McGregor buy The Black Forge Inn?

UFC lightweight star Conor McGregor recently showed off the interior of his new public house, The Black Forge Inn. McGregor purchased the establishment for a reported €1.9 million in 2020.

The Inn is located in Dublin, Ireland. More specifically, in Crumlin, where McGregor was born and raised. To add to the expenses already paid for the Inn's acquisition, McGregor has spent an additional €1 million to renovate the bar as per the Irish Independent.

The Black Forge Inn is set to open in July, coinciding with Conor McGregor's upcoming rubber match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and the Irishman's 33rd birthday.

According to McGregor's Instagram, The Black Forge Inn will serve not only alcohol but also food. He recently posted a picture of just one of the options available to patrons of the inn, paired with the caption:

"Premium Irish Beef, Organic Irish Butter, Proper Irish Whiskey at The Number One Irish Pub! Follow @theblackforgeinn journey to opening."

As details of the Black Forge Inn interior begin to emerge, one notable aspect is a special space called "The Bentley Room," designed to host ceremonies and private parties. The name is a reference to both the pub's former name and one of McGregor's favorite cars.

Naturally, Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will be a key component of the bar's alcohol and cocktail selection, as seen on the Black Forge Inn's official Instagram page.

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC octagon

As mentioned above, McGregor is set to face off against Dustin Poirier for a third time at UFC 264. The event takes place on July 10th, just four days before McGregor's birthday.

This will be the Irishman's second fight of 2021, after he picked up the first TKO loss of his career against Dustin Poirier in January. Conor McGregor had previously defeated 'The Diamond' in 2014, when both men fought at 145lbs.

However, Poirier had improved dramatically since their first meeting. He forced the referee to stop the rematch in the second round through a combination of debilitating leg kicks and crisp boxing.

Rather than go after the lightweight title, Poirier opted to face Conor McGregor a third time. Should either fighter put on a definitive performance at UFC 264, they may well be in line for a title shot against the freshly crowned champion, Charles Oliveira.

