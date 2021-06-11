Watch: Conor McGregor shares a video tour of his new Dublin pub, The Black Forge

Ahead of his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor has given his fans a glimpse inside his new pub, The Black Forge.

A recent video on McGregor's Instagram showed the lavish interior of the Inn, complete with multiple bottles of Proper 12 Whisky as well as a backing track of Hypnotize by Biggie Smalls, one half of McGregor's walkout song.

The video was paired with the hashtag ’#OpenThisJuly'. Thus it would appear that we may well see the opening of the Black Forge Inn coincide with either McGregor's fight with Poirier on the 10th, or McGregor's birthday which is on the 14th.

McGregor has been promoting the opening of The Black Forge Inn for some time now, having posted another Instagram image showing off what patrons of the bar can look forward to. The caption stated:

!Premium Irish Beef, Organic Irish Butter, Proper Irish Whiskey at The Number One Irish Pub! Follow @theblackforgeinn journey to opening."

McGregor vs. Poirier rubber match

Conor McGregor is set to make his second walk to the UFC octagon of 2021 in July, when he faces Dustin Poirier for the third time. McGregor came up victorious the first time they fought. However, Poirier had too much for McGregor the second time around, resulting in the Irishman's first TKO loss of his career.

Poirier is considered by many to be the uncrowned king of the lightweight division. Instead, he chose to pass up on a shot at the belt, preferring to take a rubber match with McGregor. Charles Olivera has since picked up the 155lb belt and will no doubt be paying close attention to the result of this fight.

Dober willing to step in if needed

Due to the unprecedented nature of MMA, especially with the pandemic still impacting everyone's lives, fights often fall apart on short notice. Should this happen, there is already a willing replacement ready to step in.

UFC lightweight Drew Dober, who is set to compete this weekend at UFC 263 against Brad Riddell, has stated that should he pick up a victory, he would be more than happy to provide the UFC with a backup option in the event that either McGregor or Poirier drop out.

Dustin Poirier is incredible. I would love to do an exchange with him. Conor McGregor (too). If they're looking for a backup depending on how the Saturday night goes, I would love to be a backup for that fight" said Dober.

