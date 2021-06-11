Drew Dober wants to be the back-up fighter for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Drew Dober wants an opportunity to share the octagon with the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The UFC lightweight said McGregor and Poirier are two of the top contenders in the 155-pound division and that he wouldn't mind being the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide for the third time on July 10, 2021. The duo's first meeting was held at UFC 178, where 'The Notorious' defeated 'The Diamond' via TKO. Poirier successfully exacted his revenge on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 257, knocking him out in the second round.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 263, Drew Dober was asked who he would like to face inside the octagon before retiring. The 32-year-old responded:

"Dustin Poirier is incredible. I would love to do an exchange with him. Conor McGregor (too). If they're looking for a backup depending on how the Saturday night goes, I would love to be a backup for that fight. The reason why I'm trying to get the win streak going and put the performances together because these are the type of guys I want to exchange with," said Dober.

Drew Dober on how his fight against Brad Riddell at UFC 263 is likely to unfold

UFC 259: Makhachev v Dober

Drew Dober is looking forward to returning to winning ways at UFC 263. His three-fight win streak was recently halted by Islam Makhachev in March, when the Dagestani submitted him in the final round.

Speaking about his next opponent, Brad Riddell, the No. 13 ranked lightweight said he is likely to approach the fight with a Muay Thai or kickboxing style.

"I think I'm a little ahead of him (Brad Riddell) in the transition of mixed martial arts. The sports (Muay Thai and MMA) are slightly different, so I had to make that transition of how people strike in MMA and I feel like he possibly might try to strike like they do in Muay Thai or in kickboxing. My goal is to showcase more of mixed martial arts than just coming in and trying to Muay Thai each other in four-ounce gloves," said Drew Dober.

