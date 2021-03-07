UFC fighters react on Twitter as Islam Makhachev channels his inner Khabib at UFC 259

On his return to the octagon after almost more than a year and a half, Islam Makhachev brought back memories of his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov with his performance at UFC 259.

In a main card lightweight bout that saw him fight prolific striker Drew Dober, Islam Makhachev dominated proceedings from the get-go. His impeccable grappling skills were on full display as he controlled Dober for most of the fight, landing takedowns almost at will.

Makhachev finally finished the fight in the third round with a tightly locked-in shoulder choke as a visibly tired and frustrated Dober had no option but to tap. Islam Makhachev has been touted as the future of the UFC lightweight division for years now, and tonight, it looks like he has finally arrived.

Check out the reactions of UFC fighters on Twitter as Islam Makhachev bagged a big win against Drew Dober.

islam’s grappling and wrestling are pure garbage a 4 year old kid wouldn’t tap to that garbage that bum drew dobum should be cut immediately pure bullshit my god i’d play with that kid islam in there — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Arm triangle from the wrong side. What a squeeze!!! #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

white belts like ariel = islam grappling NeXt LevEl bRo😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

On behalf of the ufc I’d like to apologize for this regularly schedule dagestani doxepin #ufc259 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

He did the same inside trip as the second round. Nice! #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

The trip on the cage was legit ! #ufc259 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

Nate Diaz

Islam Makhachev's dominance inside the octagon brought back memories of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Makhachev's sheer dominance in the fight shines through in the fact that he landed a total of 86 strikes in the fight whereas his opponent landed just eight. The Dagestani fighter landed two out of three attempted takedowns and was almost locked in an armbar during the fight.

Following the win against Dober, Islam Makhachev said he deserves to fight a top contender in the lightweight division next and called out the likes of Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev wants to fight Ferguson because of 'El Cucuy's' history with his good friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. Okamoto further claimed that Islam Makhachev will return to action in July, later this year.

Islam Makhachev told me the fight he wants most is Tony Ferguson, because of the history there between Tony and Khabib. Khabib told me that's the fight he wants most for Islam as well. Timeframe for Islam to fight again as of now is July. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 7, 2021

"Islam Makhachev told me the fight he wants most is Tony Ferguson, because of the history there between Tony and Khabib. Khabib told me that's the fight he wants most for Islam as well. Timeframe for Islam to fight again as of now is July."

Who do you want to see Islam Makhachev being matched up against next? Sound off in the comments.