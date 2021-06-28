Watch: Conor McGregor promises fans he'll 'absolutely destroy' Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has promised his fans that he will 'absolutely destroy' Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 264.

In a recently released video doing the rounds online, McGregor can be seen seated on his luxurious ride, providing his fans with autographs and taking selfies with them. He signed bottles of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whisky along with other memorabilia.

Some fans asked him about his training camp heading into the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor replied by saying that the camp is moving along smoothly and that he will absolutely destroy his opponent at UFC 264.

Well, Conor McGregor better prove himself right this time if he hopes to earn another shot at the lightweight strap he once wore.

The fight between McGregor and Poirier has a lot at stake, with both fighters tied at one win each. The winner of the third fight earns bragging rights as well as a title shot.

For all the marbles! 💎🇮🇪



Watch #UFC264: Poirier v McGregor 3 on BT Sport Box Office on July 10. pic.twitter.com/FwsKIRAEeQ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 22, 2021

Conor McGregor sponsors the entire Irish youth team's participation in the 2021 Youth MMA Championship

Conor McGregor is a proud Irishman and loves giving back to a country that has showered him with love, affection, and tireless support over the years.

'The Notorious' is providing funding for the Irish Youth MMA squad to travel to the Youth World Championships in Bulgaria. He'll be covering the travel, accommodation, and registration costs for 47 athletes and coaches.

Conor McGregor wished the Irish youth team luck ahead of the championships.

“Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year! From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands. Fight with the pride of the Emerald Isle, team! We are all with you. Good luck!”

The moment the Elite Irish Cadet MMA Team found out from IMMAA President @coach_kavanagh that @thenotoriousmma has offered to pay the full price of each Cadet athlete and their coaches trip to the @immafed Youth World Championships 🇨🇮#IMMAA #MMAIreland #IrishMMA #IMMAF pic.twitter.com/3yBxzisi2b — IMMAA (@IMMAAOnline) June 26, 2021

McGregor is currently training for his much-anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fight will serve as the main event for the July 10 PPV.

