Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration: Everything we know so far

Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration is a fusion of his hip-hop empire and his love for college athletes. Drake, the Canadian rapper we all know and love, is making waves again, but not just in the music industry. This time he's tapping into the fashion scene, particularly in the college sports sector.

For years, Drake has been a familiar face at NCAA games, particularly those of the Kentucky Wildcats. He's been a courtside fixture and even filmed his hit music video "God's Plan" at the University of Miami. This new collection is an extension of his passion, making it a must-have for fans of both Drake and college sports.

Mark your calendars because the limited-edition lineup is scheduled to release on September 29. It'll be up for grabs on the OVO website. Wondering what will be the part of this collection? There is a lot to expect.

A number of varsity jackets, hoodies, basketball shorts, and caps are there to look out for. However, the price range is not yet announced, the entire collection will fly from the shelf in no time.

Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration will be released on September 29

The collaboration includes apparel representing five NCAA teams: the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Memphis Tigers, and Texas Longhorns. In terms of design, the pieces stick to the traditional varsity style, featuring the team’s colors and emblems prominently.

What sets the collection apart is the unique OVO twist. For example, the OVO owl finds its place beside the NCAA emblems, becoming part of the cap's side design and the hoodie's crest.

The varsity jackets are even more intricate, displaying a patchwork of the team mascot on the back and the OVO logo on the arm.

The collaboration was initially revealed on OVO's Instagram, creating a frenzy among fans.

Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@welcomeOVO)

While it's still unknown if Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration will include more schools in the future, the current lineup focuses on five prominent universities, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

The OVO Legacy

October's Very Own, commonly known as OVO, started as a small blog and quickly escalated into a full-blown lifestyle brand. Founded by Drake, the brand has ventured into various avenues, from clothing to even managing a record label.

OVO's designs often incorporate urban elements, and its signature OVO owl is a recurring motif.

Drake’s affair with NCAA

The NCAA and Drake share a long-standing relationship. Drake's presence at numerous college games signals his strong support for college sports. The rapper has been deeply involved with NCAA teams, often sharing his enthusiasm on social media.

This collection feels like the next big step in Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration.

Drake's knack for creating trends is not limited to his music. Drake's OVO x NCAA New Limited Edition Collaboration is a masterful blend of collegiate spirit and streetwear style.

Slated for release on September 29, this collection is already stirring up excitement. Whether it is for a die-hard NCAA supporter or a Drake fan—or both—this collaboration promises something unique for everyone. Don't miss out; make sure to check the OVO website to snag your favorite pieces.