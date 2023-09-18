“How many more times”: Internet reacts as Drake delays For All The Dog release date once again

In what is a surprise twist for his fans, the rapper Drake decided to postpone the release of his highly-awaited album For All the Dogs. The Canadian rapper had originally set the album's release date for Friday, September 22, 2023, but he has decided to push it back to October 6, 2023. The rapper decided to push the release dates back because of his unwavering commitment to his ongoing It’s All a Blur tour.

Drake took to Instagram late on the night of Friday, September 16, 2023, to explain the dilemma and share the news with his supporters. On his Instagram Stories, he tells his fans that he has to choose between canceling his shows to finish the album or completing his tour and "drop the album" before his last show.

He concludes his statement by saying that October is the right time for his album release.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure.For All the DogsOctober 6th. It’s only right…” the rapper said.

The rapper announced that he's pushing the date of his album release to October (Image via @champagnepapi Instagram story)

Since 2021, the rapper has consistently dropped a solo album every year. For All the Dogs is the latest addition, succeeding 2022's Honestly, Nevermind, and 2021's Certified Lover Boy. Both of the albums achieved remarkable streaming figures and secured top positions on Billboard's album chart.

Earlier this year, at his Apollo concert, the rapper mentioned the possibility of releasing yet another album. Citing the possibility of boredom as a motivating factor, he said,

"I might just create another one, you never know."

With For All the Dogs now set to release on October 6, fans can anticipate an exciting album that aligns perfectly with the first two hometown concerts in Toronto.

Needless to say, when fans saw the announcement, they took to social media to vent out what seemed like frustration. They claimed that they had been waiting for quite some time for the album with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

Drake fans reacted to the For All the Dogs upcoming album release

Drake's decision to postpone the release of his album For All the Dogs has stirred strong reactions among his dedicated fanbase. Social media platforms and fan forums have been abuzz with discussions, ranging from disappointment to understanding.

Many fans expressed their anticipation for the release. While the delay may have left some eager fans waiting a bit longer. Some fans said that they needed the Drake album "asap," while others simply expressed disappointment at the delay.

Now, it remains to be seen if the album will be released on newly scheduled dates, as previously the rapper unveiled the release dates and later postponed them.

Drake recently released the song Slime You Out ft SZA from the upcoming album For All the Dogs

In a musical treat for fans, the north artists have joined forces for the first time, releasing their hot new track, Slime You Out. This exciting collaboration arrived on Friday, just one week ahead of his highly anticipated album, For All the Dogs, which was scheduled to drop on September 22, 2023.

The hint of this long-awaited partnership came through an Instagram post by the rapper on Thursday. The post featured a snapshot of the legendary Halle Berry drenched in the iconic green slime from Nickelodeon's 2010 Kids' Choice Awards. He has playfully tagged SZA in the post, setting off a flurry of excitement among fans in the comments section.

With their talents and the buzz surrounding this long-anticipated collaboration, the artists have left fans eagerly anticipating both the single and Drake's upcoming album release. As For All the Dogs is set to hit the airwaves soon, Slime You Out is sure to keep listeners grooving in anticipation of what's to come from these two music powerhouses.