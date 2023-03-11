March Madness Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, registration, and more 

The annual NCAA March Madness Music Festival is back this year. The 2023 edition of the festival will be held from March 31, 2023, to April 2, 2023. The festival was announced via a post on the official Twitter page of the NCAA Final Four, and fans are over the moon about the same.

#MFinalFour Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers & Mickey Guyton to perform as part of the March Madness Music Festival in Houston.𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙉𝙁𝙊 Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers & Mickey Guyton to perform as part of the March Madness Music Festival in Houston.𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙉𝙁𝙊 👉 on.ncaa.com/f375ql #MFinalFour https://t.co/50txHKIzcD

Passes are completely free for the three-day March Madness event and can be accessed by registering for the same on the official website, https://www.ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and Tim McGraw to headline March Madness Music Festival

March Madness 2023 will be held at the Discovery Green arena in Houston, Texas. It will be divided into three different parts, the AT&T Bloc Party, the Move by Coca-Cola, and the Capital One Jamfest. Each of the three sub-events will have their own artists and headliners, who are gearing up to take the stage.

The headliner for the AT&T Bloc Party on March 31, 2023, is the American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. The artist broke into the music scene with her freestyle rap videos on social media, before attaining commercial success with her third EP, Suga. The track debuted at number 10 and peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The headliner for the Move event, scheduled to take place on April 1, 2023, is the rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill. He transitioned from an internet personality to a musician in 2017, gaining critical acclaim with his debut single, Old Town Road. The hit song spent 19 weeks as a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, one of the longest runs by any song since the debut of the chart in 1958.

The headliner for the Capital One Jamfest is the American country singer Samuel Timothy McGraw. He made his commercial breakthrough with his second studio album, Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released in 1994. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, where it remained for 26 weeks.

Here is the full schedule for the March Madness Music Festival:

AT&T Bloc Party - March 31, 2023:

Megan Thee Stallion

Move by Coca-Cola - April 1, 2023:

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Capital One Jamfest - April 2, 2023:

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

More about the artists headed to March Madness 2023

Keith Urban will be one of the artists performing at the upcoming music festival. He is a singer-songwriter who broke into the music scene with his band The Ranch, which had a couple of hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Following his departure from the band, Keith Urban rose to the top as a solo musician with his second eponymously titled studio album, Keith Urban, which peaked at number 145 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Margaret Debay Rogers will also make an appearance at the event. She is an American singer-songwriter who broke into the music scene with her debut EP, Now That the Light Is Fading. It was released in 2017 and peaked at number four on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, and ranked at number 39 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

Following the success of her EP, she released her debut studio album, Heard It in a Past Life, on January 18, 2019, which received critical acclaim. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, garnering 200,000 sales within the first few months. The album also has over 800 million streams on the streaming service Spotify.

Fans are now excited to see their favorite artists in action as they take the stage at March Madness Music Festival 2023.

