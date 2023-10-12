Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 Sneakers is one of the most-talked collaborations of 2023. Sneaker enthusiasts must know that the best collaborations often result in the most iconic footwear, blending unique styles with unparalleled comfort.

The shoe market is vast, and amidst the available options, there are certain collaborations that sneaker aficionados must take notice of. The dynamic collaboration between Australia’s Above the Clouds and Japan’s ASICS is a must-see. This is not their first collaboration, as they previously collaborated in 2020, demonstrating the strong bond between them.

Now, as it inch closer to the end of 2023, they’ve made a comeback, introducing the world to their latest masterpiece, the “Cream/Shamrock Green” GT-2160. Scheduled for release on the official website of Asics on October 13, 2023, with a price tag of $150, this is a must-have for every sneaker lover.

Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers are going to be launched on October 13

Glimpse of Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The designs of Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers pull from the nostalgic vibes of previous decades. It is a classic design with a modern twist. Drawing inspiration from vintage performance running designs, these sneakers echo the aesthetics of the ASICS GEL-1090.

The Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers boast breathable mesh and featherweight NEXKIN panels. These elements form the foundational layer of the sneaker and are a tribute to the iconic GT-2000 series.

Synthetic leather overlays, from the toe box to the profiles and spine, stand out starkly against the underlays. The silver and white base paired with a splash of rich green brings a fresh yet vintage look to the sneakers.

Prioritizing comfort, the sole unit of the Asics GT-2160 focuses on stability. Following the sneaker’s color palette, the sole integrates seamlessly with the overall design. Each design element intertwines seamlessly, from color to material, mirroring Japanese architecture and product design.

Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers overview (Image via Sneaker News)

The collaboration beautifully melds past and present, ensuring style doesn’t compromise function. As the Asics website states about Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers,

The GT-2160™ sneaker pays homage to the technical design language from the GT-2000™ series in the early 2010s.This rendition keeps the heritage trainer's iconic design language intact, preserving key features like its sleek aesthetic andwavy forefoot sculpting.

Above the Clouds, hailing from Australia has always had an affinity for designs that blend classic and contemporary. ASICS, on the other hand, is a Japanese powerhouse celebrated globally for its innovative and high-performance footwear. Their collaborative ventures, such as this, result from a shared vision of crafting stylish and functional footwear.

For those eager to snag a pair, raffles are now open on Above the Clouds, scheduled to close on October 6, 2023. Following this, a global launch on asics.com will be unveiled on October 13, 2023.

In conclusion, the Above the Clouds x Asics GT 2160 sneakers collaboration offers Australian design sensibilities along with Japanese craftsmanship and, thus, makes it a must-have pair for every sneaker aficionado.