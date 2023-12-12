5 most affordable Cartier watches to avail in 2023

The multi-billion-dollar luxury fashion brand Cartier has a rich history of releasing quality and sophisticated jewelry. The eponymous brand's historical collection of timepieces, such as the iconic "Santos de Cartier wristwatch," has not only become wardrobe staples for individuals who appreciate luxury and functionality but has also earned the French brand a spot on Forbes' list of the most valuable brands.

Since its debut in the fashion scene in 1847, the brand has showcased phenomenal artisanal skills and craftsmanship in its timepieces, hence the high price tag on the products. In the same vein, the brand also boasts an array of products tailored for fashion enthusiasts willing to purchase sophisticated yet affordable timepieces.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five most affordable Cartier watches to avail in 2023.

Cheapest Cartier watches to avail in 2023

1. The Tank must watch

The Tank Must Watch (Image via Cartier)

This recent iteration of the OG features a metallic silver-toned case, colorfully contrasted by the navy blue leather strap, giving it a polished look. The dial of the watch comes in a crisp whitish-silver hue, effortlessly complementing the case and likewise laying a solid foundation for the sword-like-designed hands in a blue hue to strike an eye-catching contrast. The brand's attention to detail is displayed in the sapphire crystals incorporated on the side of the watch.

This chic timepiece is priced at $3,900 on the brand's website.

2. Santos-Dumont watch

The Santos-Dumont watch (Image via Cartier)

This unique water-resistant watch features a premium black calfskin leather strap secured by a steel buckle. Along with a stainless steel case dressed in a silver hue, adorned by the sapphire embellishment on the side.

The dial features a brilliant white hue, accented with bluish hands, as well as the Roman numeral prints, creating an interesting visual. A standout feature of this stylish piece is the integrated quartz movement, which ensures precision in time reading.

This fashionable watch is priced at $3,300 on the brand's website.

3. Panthere watch "mini model"

The Panthere watch "mini model" (Image via Cartier)

Just like the highly coveted "Panthere de Cartier watch," this remake comes in a bracelet design with a 25 mm by 19 mm dimensional silver case that envelopes the whitish dial and, likewise the blue-colored hands. Also, the synthetic spinel coupled with the crown, in an octagonal shape, shows the artistic side of the brand while maintaining the laid-back appeal of the watch.

This fashion-forward timepiece is priced at $3,300 on the brand's website.

4. The Tank watch In black

The Tank watch In black (Image via Cartier)

This sleek wristwatch embodies the brand's creative spirit, portrayed by the smooth alligator leather fabric used for the construction of the strap. Alongside the dial in shiny black lacquered material, accented with rhodiumized silver-toned hands, is the brand's name embossed in a crisp and clean silver-white hue.

Additionally, the adjustable fit of the watch is enhanced by the stainless steel buckle enveloped in a metallic silver hue.

This forward-thinking piece is priced at $3,200 on the brand's website.

5. Ronde watch

The Ronde watch (Image via Cartier)

This timepiece is cruelty-free as it is made from 100% synthetic materials. The strap is crafted from a quality black synthetic fabric, fastened with a steel ardillon buckle, ensuring a customizable fit, while the case is dressed in a silver-white hue. Moreover, it is embellished with a sapphire crystal, tailored to not only adorn the watch but also serve as an adjuster to control the blued-steel hands.

To crown the overall performance-driven design of the watch, the innovative quartz movement at 29 mm was infused to ensure accuracy in reading time.

This aesthetically pleasing timepiece is priced at $3,050 on the brand's website.

These premium watches are the perfect blend of affordability and luxury and are great for holiday gifts. Shop them now before the Christmas rush.