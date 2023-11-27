5 most expensive Cartier watches of all time

The 176-year-old French luxury brand Cartier, founded by Louis-Francois Cartier, is known for its iconic jewelry collections like the Bismarck sapphire necklace, which has become a historical treasure in the US National Museum. Over the years, men and women of prestige have been adorned in some of the brand's timeless pieces, including King Zod of Albania, Elisabeth of Belgium, Queen Marie of Romania, and King Edward of England, amongst a host of others, demonstrating the brand's influence in the world of fashion.

The eponymous brand's level of craftsmanship has made its collection of watches must-haves for those who appreciate luxury and elegance. From the timeless phoenix decor secret watch to the highly coveted Ballon Bleu Tourbillion diamond watch, this luxury brand boasts some of the world's most-priced collection of watches.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five most expensive Cartier watches of all time.

The most expensive Cartier watches ever made

1. Lapanther de Cartier watch

The Lapanther de Cartier watch (Image via X/SaintCrossInc1)

This stylish timepiece is dressed in a rhodium-plated gold coverage, strategically embellished with diamonds, alongside an artistic face-shaped emerald detailing. The brand's artisanal skills are seen in the well-crafted quartz movement, ensuring accuracy.

This diamond-encrusted watch is priced at 248,000 US Dollars.

2. The Rotonde de Cartier Masse Mysterieuse skeleton watch

The Rotonde de Cartier Masse Mysterieuse skeleton watch (Image via X/Retrhorlogerie)

The watch design is one of the most popular Cartier brainchild for a reason. The forward-thinking design seamlessly blends function and style, embodying beaded detailing, accented by ruby stones and a distinct square case while the dichromatic colored straps, of grey and black offer a laid-back, but elegant appeal. The skeletonized features and mysterious technology make the Rotonde highly sought after by watch collectors.

This stylish watch is priced at 270,000 US dollars.

3. The XL Torture Complication Platinum watch

The XL Torture Complication Platinum watch (Image via X/WatchThisDeals)

This chic timepiece is enveloped in a platinum case and features a translucent back, that colorfully contrasts the pair of all-black alligator leather, offering a minimal yet polished look. A remarkable feature of this watch is the water-resistant construction, that can allow for 30 meters depth in water.

Additionally, the brand went all out with the power reserve indicator, calendar, and chronograph features incorporated into the watch, completing the overall fashion-forward appeal of the watch.

This limited edition is priced at 500,000 US Dollars.

4. The Extra Large Ballon Bleu Tourbillion diamond watch

The Extra Large Ballon Bleu Tourbillion diamond watch (Image via Cartier)

This diamond-encrusted watch is regarded as one of the brand's most coveted watches. The watch silhouette is instantly recognizable with its cabochon crown and balloon-shaped case. The watch also features a translucent case back that is complemented with the sun-satin-finished grid detailing, giving a refined and sleek look. This luxury jewelry is incorporated with the iconic Geneva technology that assists with an accurate numbering system, built with a 50-hour-lasting battery capacity. This luxury watch is priced at one million dollars.

5. The Phoenix Decor Secret watch

The Phoenix Decor Secret watch (Image via X/DD_Buyers)

This classic piece is an embodiment of luxury and high fashion and is considered the brand's most-priced watch, as well as one of the world's most expensive pieces of jewelry. It is constructed from a whitish-gold plate, with embellished emeralds around the eyes, exuding a chic and fashionable look.

To complement the timeless appeal of the watch, the brand strategically adorned the piece with 80.13 carats worth of diamonds, enclosed in a bird-like silhouette.

This is the brand's most expensive watch and is priced at 2.76 million dollars.

Watches from luxury brand are good investments as they not only stand the test of time, but have been known to resell for more than their their original value.