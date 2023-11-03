Blackpink Jisoo’s look for Cartier x ELLE wins the internet: “Visual Goddess” 

ELLE's November issue cover features Blackpink Jisoo wearing Cartier accessories. On November 2, 2023, ELLE Singapore shared the official pictures of the magazine cover via their Instagram and X handles, where the K-pop artist is wearing beautiful outfits accompanied by Cartier jewelry.

Cartier is a French luxury goods conglomerate known for designing jewelry, watches, and other high-end accessories. The brand is also involved in various cultural and artistic initiatives. The previous year, Blackpink Jisoo officially joined Cartier as a brand ambassador. Since then, the K-pop artist has been spotted wearing various Cartier products.

Jisoo looks dreamy and classy in the photos for the magazine cover, where she is seen dressed in pastel-colored dresses. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are overflowing with praising comments by fans about Jisoo, calling her a visual goddess.

Fans are mesmerized by the new dreamy looks of Blackpink Jisoo for Cartier x ELLE

On May 24, 2022, Blackpink Jisoo officially joined Cartier as a member of Panthère de Cartier and the brand's global ambassador. The Panthère de Cartier is a collection of watches and jewelry that features the iconic panther motif.

The collection includes both men's and women's watches, as well as a range of jewelry pieces, such as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. It is an exceptional part of the luxury goods brand that has a rich history.

According to Grazia, as Blackpink Jisoo joined the brand, Cartier’s VP of Marketing, Arnaud Carrez stated,

"When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Jisoo. With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself."

Fans regard Blackpink as one of the top K-pop girl groups in the K-pop industry, and being a part of that group, Jisoo has also gained immense popularity internationally with her deep and husky voice. She has also amazed her fans with her acting skills in Snowdrop. In addition, Jisoo has acted in several Korean dramas and music videos, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress.

Jisoo's ambassadorship has won fans' hearts. She has been associated with high-end brands like Dior and Cartier. Jisoo has been featured in campaigns, and her appearance at fashion events has also generated a lot of buzz among fans.

The new ELLE magazine cover looks have left netizens complimenting Jisoo tirelessly. The cover says, "All eyes on her," and fans replied to this with compliments on the singer's beauty.

Official images of Jisoo wearing Cartier for ELLE November issue cover are available via the official Instagram and X account of ELLE Singapore.