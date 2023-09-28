“Princess Jisoo”: Fans swoon over BLACKPINK Jisoo over behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming K-movie Dr.Cheon and Lost Talisman

BLACKPINK's Jisoo sent her fans into a state of trance as the behind-the-scenes photos of her from the sets of the upcoming K-drama Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman made their way to the internet. On September 28, 2023, BLINKs (the BLACKPINK fandom) went gaga over the new images of Jisoo in a white 'hanbok.'

According to reports by Korean media outlet CJ ENM, Jisoo's role in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman would involve her portraying a fairy with strikingly distinct visuals. The film director, Kim Seong-sik, claimed that the support of fans and the alignment of schedules had a 50-50 effect on the choice.

"I was looking for an actor who would fit the image of a fairy, and I thought of Jisoo after watching the drama 'Snowdrop',” CJ ENM quoted Kim Seong-sik.

Jisoo will make her acting debut in this Korean film with a cameo role as a fairy. She appeared stunning in the still images wearing the typical beige and white traditional Korean attire called 'hanbok.' She appeared to be seriously glancing off-screen while wearing her hair up in an updo with flowers.

"Pretty fairy in your area": Fans rejoice to see actor Kim Jisoo after her K-drama debut in Snowdrop

The stills and the news that BLACKPINK's senior member is exploring solo acting endeavors made her admirers ecstatic. She will finally make her big-screen debut in a star-studded film like Dr. Cheon or Lost Talisman, which has BLINKs on cloud nine. Here are some reactions:

Released on September 27, 2023, Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman revolves around the life of a cautious exorcist named Dr. Cheon (played by Kang Dong-won). He has a special aptitude for identifying ghosts despite his denial of their existence. The story builds up and heightens as he becomes involved in an extraordinary and terrifying situation.

The renowned duo from the critically acclaimed movie Parasite, Lee Jung-eun and Park Myung-hoon, reunited in the film as a couple. They play a comical and disorderly couple who are concerned about the ghosts in the house and decide to summon an exorcist. They eventually call Dr. Cheon but are unaware that he is a fraudulent exorcist.

Cho Yi-hyun portrays the pair's daughter in the drama. She is quite wary of Dr. Cheon even if she realizes how he is deceiving her parents. She suspects him of being a liar because of the way he acts and doesn't genuinely perceive any ghosts in their home.

In other news, Jisoo is expected to make a comeback to the K-drama stage after Snowdrop, appearing beside the Korean actor Park Jung-min in the upcoming K-drama Influenza. The plot is set in the middle of a zombie apocalypse that breaks out just as a couple is thinking about breaking up.

The BLACKPINK member's fans are looking forward to her forthcoming projects even though she has been in the news for speculation of her departure from YG Entertainment with Jennie and Lisa.