7 best zombie movies to watch ahead of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

On August 3, Netflix's newest zombie movie, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, will become available for streaming. Based on a manga series, the story focuses on 24-year-old Akira Tendou, who works at an exploitative workplace and has little joy in his life. However, when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, he feels like he can breathe and enjoy life after a long time.

In most zombie movies, the protagonists tend to be wary of the situation they find themselves in. This is not surprising given that it is a life-and-death situation, however, Akira seems quite optimistic about it. Fans of the genre are understandably intrigued by the premise and will be looking forward to seeing how he rediscovers the small pleasures of life while being surrounded by bloodthirsty zombies.

Like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, there are quite a few notable zombie movies that offer the perfect combination of an intriguing premise, intelligent writing, and plenty of suspense.

28 Days Later, Warm Bodies and 5 other zombie movies that will make you a fan of the genre, if you weren't already

1) Night of the Living Dead (1968)

It would be impossible to discuss modern zombie movies without mentioning this iconic film. Created by George A. Romero, Night of the Living Dead is part of the zombie horror media franchise of the same name. Known for its violence and gore, this movie made headlines at the time of its release for its horror quotient. The story focuses on a group of people who end up taking refuge in an abandoned house when the dead rise to hunt down fresh human prey.

This zombie movie is a black-and-white classic that laid the foundation for all the horror films that followed, filled with blood and gore. The movie has it all- terrifying undead, well-defined characters, and plenty of suspense to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

2) 28 Days Later (2002)

Cillian Murphy is the lead in this zombie movie. He plays the role of Jim, a bicycle courier. He has been in a coma, and when he wakes up, he realizes that a highly contagious virus has led to the breakdown of society. Jim eventually meets up with a few survivors, and they collectively work together to find a safe place.

Danny Boyle, known for his work in critically acclaimed movies like Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours, knew exactly what he was doing with this one. Its biggest draw has to be the gloomy, dismal feel, which is a result of the impressive cinematography and impactful soundtrack. In addition to that, the intriguing screenplay and stellar performances will ensure that the viewer is enthralled from the beginning until the end.

3) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Imagine waking up to a zombie apocalypse. Well, that is exactly what happens to Ana (Sarah Polley). Her husband is attacked and turned into a zombie, and she narrowly escapes, only to realize the undead have taken over the neighborhood. Fortunately, she meets policeman Kenneth (Ving Rhames), and they make their way to the local shopping mall to join other survivors.

This zombie movie, which happens to be Zack Snyder's directorial debut, introduces well-developed characters and keeps the viewer hooked with unexpected twists.

4) Zombieland (2009)

If you are in the mood for an action-packed zombie movie, then this is the one for you. Four survivors namely Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) fight numerous zombies as they make their way to a supposed "safe place".

Director Ruben Fleischer's first feature film puts a lot of focus on zombies, given that is the main theme. However, what sets it apart is that it dials back on some of the depressing aspects of an apocalypse, and injects some witty dialogues and comedy instead, which makes it especially entertaining to watch.

5) Warm Bodies (2013)

In this zombie movie directed by Jonathan Levine, viewers meet a very unusual zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult). He ends up saving the life of a human called Julie (Teresa Palmer), and as they spend time together, things start to change, especially within him.

The premise of this movie is certainly very different from a lot of other movies. Here, the audience gets to experience the apocalypse from the perspective of a zombie. It offers a delightful mix of violence and gore coupled with romance, which deserves a place on your watchlist.

6) Train to Busan (2016)

This South Korean zombie movie stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok, among others. The story revolves around Seok-woo (Yoo), who is traveling to Busan with his daughter, Su-an (Kim Su-an). However, things take a bleak turn when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. Seok-woo and other passengers band together to save themselves and their loved ones from being attacked.

South Korean filmmakers are very good at highlighting human emotions, and director Yeon Sang-ho is no different. Of course, the action sequences, the make-up, and the performances are all spot on, but what elevates the storytelling is the focus on the emotional struggle of the survivors, who make difficult decisions at every turn.

7) Little Monsters (2019)

A zombie outbreak right in the middle of a children's camp is not exactly good news, especially for the adults responsible. Kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o) does her best to keep the kids alive with questionable help from a washed-up musician, Dave (Alexander England), who volunteered to be a chaperone, and children's television personality Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad), who came to film a show.

Fun characters and a well-written script are two of the main reasons why viewers will enjoy this zombie movie directed by Abe Forsythe. It is also quite endearing to see Lupita come up with creative ways to keep the kids distracted so that they won't panic.

Zombie movie fans can add these interesting and entertaining films to their watchlist while they wait for the release of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.