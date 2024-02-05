How many Grammys does Blue Ivy have? Award history explored

The 2024 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, February 4, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Much like the previous years, this year's Grammys also saw the who's who of the music industry come together to celebrate an evening of laughter and good music.

Alongside other artists, like SZA, Boygenius, and Taylor Swift, big wins for the evening included Miley Cyrus, who was a first-time Grammy awardee. One of the biggest highlights from the show, however, was when Blue Ivy Carter appeared alongside his father, as Jay Z received the coveted Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Ivy Carter, who is no stranger to the feeling of having won a Grammy herself, stood beside her father while he delivered his speech after the big win. Ivy won an award for Best Music Video at the Grammys in 2021.

How many Grammys does Blue Ivy Carter have?

Blue Ivy Carter had been in the public eye even before she was born. Back in 2011, while performing on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé unbuttoned her jacket at the end of her performance to expose her heavily pregnant belly.

Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7, 2012, to parents Beyoncé and Jay Z. When she was only two days old, Time Magazine called her "the most famous baby in the world." On the same day, Jay Z released a song called Glory, where, while referencing Ivy's birth, he spoke about the joy of becoming a father for the first time.

The song also features vocals from Ivy, who, soon after the song's release, made it to Guinness World Records for being the youngest person to have a song rank on the Billboard chart. Her climb to superstardom did not stop there, as ever since, she has always been in the public eye.

Blue Ivy reached new heights of excellence in 2021, when she received a nod at the Grammys. She won the award for Best Music Video alongside Beyoncé and WizKid for Brown Skin Girl. The famous song lists her as a lyricist on the track and also features her in the video. The win made her one of the youngest recipients of the coveted Best Music Video Award at the Grammys, at just nine years old.

Her name is also featured in Guinness World Records for the same, which credits her as the "Youngest individually credited winner at the Grammy Awards."

Besides this, Ivy Carter also won several other awards for the song, including the BET Her Award and the NAACP Image Award.

More about Blue Ivy Carter's recent activities

Blue Ivy Carter has become the talk of the town ever since her first big win at the 63rd Annual Grammys. Quite naturally, audiences were expecting to see much more from the young artist. However, that was not the case, as Carter was away from the public eye for two years.

Ivy again appeared on stage on January 21, 2023, when for the first time, she sang Brown Skin Girl on stage, alongside her mother at a private show in Dubai. In May 2023 Carter also joined Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour, where she stole the show by performing her mother's hits like My Power and Black Parade.

At just 12 years old, Blue Ivy Carter already has a Grammy win to her name. Given her talents at such a tender age, audiences can expect to see much more from the young powerhouse.