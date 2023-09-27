5 best fashion trends amongst men in 2023

Fashion trends are evolving every day, and so is men's closet. Gone are those days when men's clothing was confined to shirts and trousers. With time, designers experimented with different colors, designs, and patterns in men's wear, which brought more options to the men's closet.

Every man is different, and so are their fashion preferences. Also, one should be more careful investing in the latest fashion trends. Not every fashion trend is flattering to everyone. For example, the lighter shade highlights the bulky areas, whereas the darker color provides slimmer effects. Also, horizontal stripes accentuate the short stature.

However, the core mantra of styling is to understand one's body structure and dress accordingly to balance the overall appearance. Keeping that in mind, here are the five cherry-picked fashion trends a man can embrace in 2023.

From basketball sneakers to Jorts, 5 best fashion trends among men are explored

1) Baggy Jeans

Nowadays, embracing comfort has become a prominent fashion statement, and nothing can beat the alleviation of baggy jeans. For men who love to wear more casual clothes, baggy jeans are the best option.

A pair of baggy jeans goes well with simple tops or loose-fit tee shirts to maintain the poise. Also, opting for a chunky sneaker with baggy jeans can create the charm. Plus-size men can wear dark denim, mainly black, as it gives the illusion of bulkiness.

2) Classic Blazers

These vintage pieces are here to stay, regardless of the ever-changing fashion trends. The blazer from the 90s has been a fashion staple for decades, and in 2023, a man can achieve a dapper look effortlessly just by wearing this timeless piece.

The blazers can be worn with denim, chinos, or pleated trousers. However, the assortment in the Blazers' library might be overwhelming. So, it is suggested to leave a structured, single-breasted blazer in a monochromatic shade for a formal setting. Less structured with funky colors are the best fit for casual wear.

3) V-neck tops

Recent fashion trends have propelled the v-neck tops in men's vogue. These v-neck tops look more snappy. Wearing a V-neck top might be beneficial as it does not leave a trace during the layering. Moreover, a sleek neck chain stands out more when paired with V-neck tops.

Several K-pop idols like Taeyung, a member of BTS, are spotted several times with v-neck tops when he pairs the v-neck cardigan with denim that epitomizes the best street-style trends.

V-neck trend by Zegna at Milan Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

Moreover, the star-studded fashion weeks witnessed the v-cut in menswear. Valentino adorned its male models in V-cut shirts in Milan Fashion Week, and Zegna experimented with v-neck tops.

4) Shorts

Over the years, designers have created sharp experiments and fashion trends with humongous options in the shorts collection.

This trend provide more options for shorts, as one can opt for loose-fit printed shorts for the vacation. In simple words, the cut-out part of the denim can be a good match for street fashion. However, to look more dapper, the pleated formal shorts can add charm to the night party.

5) Basketball sneakers

The iteration of basketball sneakers opens up more options for men's fashion trends. A low-top basketball sneaker with blazers goes well for the semi-formal look. Sportswear staples like Nike, Adidas, Converse, etc., are collaborating with different designers to diversify their collections.

Basketball sneakers have become one of the best street fashion since they glided on the lifestyle shelves. One can easily pair the sneakers with denim, chinos, or formal trousers. Its minimalistic silhouette exudes a simple charm and adds more value to the whole look while keeping the balance in everything.

The sartorial experiments of menswear bring forth a plethora of options. The fashion trends among men accentuate more comfort as baggy jeans and shorts are the must-have in a man's wardrobe.

The designers, celebrities, and fashion influencers bring soft pastel shades like lilac, pink, or mauve into men's fashion trends, accentuating the androgynous fashion. However, a man can check out these five trends before purchasing dresses for his next vacation.