5 ways to wear "Baggy Jeans" like a K-pop Idol: Everything about the fashion trend as NCT U releases a pop hit

After seven years, NCT U has united again, releasing another album, Golden Age, and a music video of Baggy Jeans. NCT U kicked off their latest music video on August 28 with the rap:

"Lightly feelin’ so free/In my baggy baggy baggy baggy baggy baggy jeans."

The NCT boys displayed their innovative penchant for denim and wide-legged trousers in their latest music video. It begins with Mark as he shows up in Rick Owen's Gray toga tee shirt and a pair of wide-legged trousers in a dark, faded gray shade.

In some scenes, Taeyong wore a 1996 Dsire Oemae jeans and paired them with a graphic-printed shirt. Jaehyun looks stunning in distressed layered shorts and a tank top.

Ten took on the spider web print on distressed gray wide-legged trousers look, whereas Doyoung got the ombre effect cargo trousers with an oval buckle belt. Throughout the video, the boys provide a hip-hop vibe with their outfits.

K-pop idols have often been spotted in baggy jeans, which flames the retro comfy denim trend, and fans garner some of the best pieces into their wardrobe. This basic denim can be styled in different ways to create different looks.

5 ways K-pop idols wear baggy jeans to create different looks

1) A body suit combination

A body suit and a pair of baggy jeans - these two contradictory clothing pieces can create a great fashion statement. A body suit that hugs the body tightly accentuates the physique, whereas wide-legged denim provides a flowy and comfortable appearance.

Recently, Blackpink's Jennie was spotted in a wide-legged denim with white prints. She paired the bottom with a black half-sleeve body suit with a cut-out waist. Her low-waist Chanel denim showcases her waist.

2) Crop top combination

A pair of baggy jeans augmented at the bottom and a small top. This outfit is great for people who love the hippie look. However, one can bring the feminine touches by wearing a crop top. It perfectly poises the heavy bottom by creating a contradictory illusion.

Blackpink Rose in Baggy jeans and crop top ( Image via Getty Image)

In a street look, Blackpink's Rose came up with wide-legged denim with a black crop top. This denim had a narrow waist, and she tied a knot with a denim strap. The panels on the jeans create a chunky look that she lightens with a crop top, and the fleece jacket adds a feminine touch.

Newjeans have also often donned the baggy jeans look since their debut days. They style them in a variety of ways, including wearing them with a crop top.

3) A sporty look

Baggy jeans need not always be in denim color, they can be aligned according to the mood and occasion, and the attire can be fixed to a sporty look. Incorporating the naked shade in bottoms and a T-shirt with a pop of color can create a brighter look.

Blacpink's Lisa posted a picture where she paired up off-white pants with a green normal-fit top. She chose a crewneck T-shirt, pairing it with sneakers. Lisa's look can be a great choice for a weekend outing.

4) Two oversized piece combination

The lazy people who love to be in their comfortable pajamas can demonstrate a great style statement with baggy jeans. Lisa wore a tan-hued Celine hoodie and coupled it with denim pants and white sneakers. She added a pair of black framed glasses and a navy blue cap to take away the attention from the oversized clothes, which perfectly creates a minimalistic look.

A comfortable oversized hoodie with wide-legged jeans can look bizarre if they are not carried out properly. To create a balance between these loose pieces of clothing, one needs to coordinate with colors correctly, and adding the right accessories can be the cherry on top. Red Velvet's Joy is another idol who likes to wear and style her baggy jeans in different looks.

5) Creating a formal outfit

One may think that wide-legged types of denim are for casual looks only, however, K-pop artists prove this wrong. Adding a blazer to a wide-legged denim outfit and keeping it sober with a neutral color palate, one can get a semi-formal or business-casual look for a friendly office meeting.

Jisoo in airport look ( image via Getty)

At Incheon airport, Jisoo was spotted wearing wide-legged jeans with a black body-hugging turtle neck top layered with a black blazer. She also carried a red Lady Dior bag and wore a minuscule pendant hanging from a chain necklace to give the look a feminine and elegant touch.

These are five ways to style baggy jeans with insights from K-pop idols. However, one must always remember that clothes should express and reflect the individual style.