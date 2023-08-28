"THAT'S A BANGER": Fans praise the NCT members as they  shine in the music video of their new song Baggy Jeans 

NCT's latest track, Baggy Jeans, graced YouTube on August 28, 2023, in tandem with the launch of its fourth full-group album, Golden Age. This album boasts two spectacular title tracks, one sharing the same name as the album and the other being Baggy Jeans.

The accompanying music video showcases the dynamic dance moves of five members: Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Ten, and Doyoung. The sheer adoration for this song prompted an immediate request for a sub-group comprising these five talented artists who passionately performed in the music video.

NCT also performed this song live at the NCT NATION concert on August 26, 2023, just before its official release. The stunning blend of rhythm and movement truly sets Baggy Jeans apart in the group's journey.

NCT U slays in the music video of their new album Golden Age's title track, Baggy Jeans

The highly anticipated music video for Baggy Jeans was unveiled on YouTube on August 28, quickly ensnaring the affections of the NCT fans. This vibrant dance track spotlighted the members' wholehearted performances, intricately synchronized with the pulsating beats. NCT-U's Baggy Jeans is a high-energy anthem that exudes confidence, freedom, and self-expression. The lyrics portray a carefree attitude and a strong sense of individuality.

The lyrics invite listeners to join in the vibrant energy and embrace their unique identity without hesitation. Within the music video, the five members wear fashionable dashing outfits, including the must-have and inevitable loose baggy jeans. The video commences against a nondescript, quiet, dark street, where the members engage in energetic dance routines bedecked in sleek black and blue denim attires.

The visual narrative then shifts to Ten and Taeyong, who unleash a riveting rap performance while shirtless. This cinematic progression then moves on to a sun-kissed terrace, bathed in the hues of sunset, where all members move in harmonious rhythm. The dynamic choreography seamlessly interchanges between these contrasting settings, creating an immersive experience.

As the video progresses, a mid-section sequence unveils a new assortment of scenes, showcasing a snooker table, an automobile garage, and an ingeniously repurposed speaker-cum-dance floor. These creative vignettes represent the video's commitment to artistic innovation. Furthermore, a scene featuring member Mark dancing in sync with an assembly of only "jeans" exemplifies the inventiveness existing in the production.

Fans, having been infused with the contagious vitality of the song, shared their thoughts through their Twitter, channeling their reactions toward the group's latest creative endeavor:

Interestingly, the music video was shot on Mark's birthday. They celebrated his birthday on the set merrily.

NCT's latest album, Golden Age, boasts a line-up of 10 songs sung and performed by different members. The names of these songs are Baggy Jeans, Call D, PADO, Interlude: OASIS, The BAT, Alley Oop, That's Not Fair, Kangaroo, Not Your Fault, and Golden Age.