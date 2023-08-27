"NCT NATION: To the World, Seoul": Everything about the tour, songs' setlist, team dinner and more

On August 26, 2023, at 6 PM KST, NCT's most awaited and highly anticipated event, NCT NATION, finally came to life with its first leg. Marking the group's inaugural full-group offline tour, NCT NATION featured the participation of all 20 members, excluding member Taeil. However, this didn't dampen fans' excitement by much. With five shows scheduled, the journey that began in South Korea will now extend to Japan.

The debut show of this tour, titled NCT NATION: To the World, unfolded at Incheon Munhak Stadium, Seoul. Promising a remarkable experience for fans, all five NCT sub-unit groups - NCT 127, NCT U, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT DREAM - were seen sharing the stage and offering a colossal setlist of 40 songs.

NCT group leaves fans screaming after their first ever succesful full-group offline concert

The atmosphere was electric at the stadium as enthusiastic fans of the group's various sub-units converged to witness a historic spectacle. This event saw the collective performance of all the beloved NCT stars. The concert spanned a fulfilling four-hour duration and was broadcasted live online via the BeyondLIVE platform to cater to international fans.

Donning diverse attractive outfits throughout the concert, the members ignited the stage with their powerful presence. The performances were a dynamic mix, with different groups of members taking the stage to deliver a series of iconic tracks. From their greatest hits to exclusive unreleased songs, the concert was an audio-visual feast that left fans overwhelmed.

Moreover, NCT treated fans with a glimpse of their upcoming album, showcasing songs that will soon lure in a wider audience. Among all the members, Taeyong, Jaehyun, and Mark were prominently featured across various performances.

The carefully curated setlist was expansive, offering a plethora of musical experiences. However, fans missed member Taeil, who could not perform due to a thigh fracture injury. Despite his absence, the show went on, beaming with heartfelt energy that reached the hearts of both the performers and the audience.

The setlist of the night can be given as follows:

1. NCT U - The 7th Sense

2. NCT 127- Limitless

3. WayV - Take Off

4. NCT Dream - Boom

5. NCT 2018 - Black on Black (w/ xiaohenyang)

-VCR-

6. NCT U - Interlude: Oasis

7. NCT U - Without you

8. NCT U - Round&Round

9. NCT U - Know Now

10. NCT U - Vroom

11. NCT U - Kangaroo

12. NCT U - Coming Home

13. NCT U - My Everything

14. NCT U - Good Night

15. NCT U - From Home

-VCR-

16. Taeyong - SHALALA

17. NCT DJJ - Perfume

18. NCT Dream - Broken Melodies

19.NCT Dream - Hot Sauce

-MENT- by NCT Dream

20. NCT Dream - ISTJ

21. WayV - Kick Back (kor ver)

22. WayV - Nectar

-MENT- by WayV

23. WayV - Phantom (eng ver | KUN's remix)

24. NCT 127 - Kick It

25. NCT 127 - Ay-yo

-MENT- by NCT 127

26. NCT 127 - 2Baddies

27. NCT U - New Axis

28. NCT U - The BAT

29. NCT U - Faded in My Last Song

30. NCT U - OK!

31. NCT U - PADO

32. NCT U - Alley Oop

33. NCT U - Misfit

-VCR-

34. NCT U - Baggy Jeans

-MENT- by NCT U (Baggy Jeans unit)

35. NCT U - Baby Don't Stop

36. NCT U - Call D

37. NCT U - Universe (Let's Play Ball)

38. NCT U - Boss

39. NCT 2020 - Resonance

-VCR-(Switch MV)

40. NCT 2021 - Beautiful

41. NCT 2023 - Golden Age

Songs like Interlude: OASIS, Kangaroo, The Bat, PADO, Alley Oop, Call D, and Baggy Jeans were some of the songs from the group's upcoming album, which are unreleased currently, were directly perfromed in front of the live audience. Out of these songs, Baggy Jeans' music video is supposed to be released through YouTube as the album's title song, for which a tearser has already been revealed.

This enthusiasm and camaraderie extended beyond the stage. After the concert, the members gathered for a heartfelt dinner, which symbolized their unity and shared journey. This cherished moment was shared through NCT's official social media platforms, along with some members' personal accounts, allowing fans a glimpse into the close-knit bond that fuels the group's success and enduring connection with their dedicated fanbase.

As the tour has officially begun, fans definitely cannot wait for whatever more there is in store for them.