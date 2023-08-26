"Luxury face": Fans swoon over NCT Jaehyun's newly released photos from his Prada campaign

NCT’s Jaehyun, the rightful brand ambassador for the globally renowned luxury fashion brand Prada, served some new photos to the world with his gorgeous aesthetics.

Photographed in nothing more than a simple white vest, Jaehyun’s face was the main event, as his sharp and edgy features made the simple photographs all the more glamorous. The star himself posted five pictures on his personal Instagram account with the caption “Prada Eternal Gold new jewels.”

NCT Jaehyun stuns fans with his minimalistic looks in his latest Instagram post, dressed in Prada.

NCT star Jeong Jae-hyun was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Prada on June 19, 2022. The same day, he attended the “SS23 Prada Uomo Fashion Show” in Milan, Italy, spreading the news of his ambassadorship to the world.

After continuing his collaboration with the brand for over a year, two new campaigns came to light recently. One was the series of photos Jaehyun posted himself; the other was a video clip released through the "KakaoTV"(a South Korean OTT streaming television) platform.

The photos feature Jaehyun in a simple white vest adorned with Prada’s logo on the chest and captured in close-up shots. The star looks elegant as he possesses a light makeup look and sleek hairstyle with a simple Prada neckpiece and earrings set.

Aptly naming each aspect of his outfit, the vest is a White Cotton Tank Top from Prada, the necklaces are a Rose Gold Nano Triangle Pendant and a mini triangle pendant complemented with Rose Gold Nano Triangle Mono Earrings. His hair looked slightly different from usual, with a few blonde streaks amidst his coarse, black, gelled, and styled hair. His sharp facial features accentuate the whole look.

In the video, Jaehyun can be seen visiting Prada’s Valvigna Garden Factory in Italy. He walks through the factory and the picturesque gardens surrounding it while dressed up in Prada himself. He wears a navy blue shirt and loose pants and captivates everyone just by his visuals in the video. He carefully looks around the factory, looking at the different processes, and keenly listens to everything the factory in charge explains to him about their operations.

Aware of Jaehyun’s magnificent visuals and his sense of style, fans couldn’t stop appreciating this “luxurious” avatar of the star. Here are some comments:

As of Jaehyun’s professional K-pop activities, NCT has announced the release of their upcoming album Golden Age with a title song of the same name. It will also feature another title song, which will probably have a performance video featuring 5 of the 20 members: Mark, Doyoung, Ten, Taeyong, and Jaehyun.

However, before the album's release, the group will embark on a journey of their first ever whole NCT group concert tour, NCT NATION, starting from Seoul. It will consist of performances from all the 20 members of NCT except for Taeil who is currently sitting out due to his injuries.