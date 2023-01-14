"End this farce as soon as possible": NCT Jaehyun and EXO Chanyeol Prada controversy explained as fans clash online

NCT Jaehyun recently became the first Korean to take part in Prada's global campaign - a piece of news that has caused a lot of uproar on the internet. Following the news of the singer's new title, many netizens, including Cyeolmaes (EXO Chanyeol's fandom), have been spamming Jaehyun with a lot of hate comments on his Instagram feed and DMs.

This was kickstarted by the fact that prior to NCT Jaehyun's post as a Prada model, EXO Chanyeol was also a brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand and has shot many photoshoots for the brand. Despite Chanyeol's status as a brand ambassador way before that of Jaehyun, EXO-Ls and Cyeolmaes were upset about the title of being 'the first Korean Prada campaign model' to go to Jaehyun.

Although this issue doesn't directly fall under the responsibility of either of the idols, the two fandoms, Valentines (Jaehyun's fandom) and Cyeolmaes, started a trend where they both terrorize the social media accounts of the idols alternatively. Some Chanyeol fans think that Jaehyun has supposedly stolen the title from his sunbae (senior), thereby disrespecting him. As a result, they are currently demanding an apology from the idol.

User @iloey4u tweeted:

"I hope that jaehyun's fans will not turn right and wrong, and cause trouble to other fans and artists themselves, and apologize to end this farce as soon as possible."

The feud between NCT Jaehyun and EXO Chanyeol's fandoms has been burning up the internet

Apart from Cyeolmaes demanding an apology from Jaehyun, many people also think that the feud started when Valentines brought up EXO Chanyeol after the news of NCT Jaehyun becoming a Prada model surfaced on the internet. This was done to make fun of Chanyeol and point out how Jaehyun won the title before him.

However, the issue didn't stop there. Due to the vagueness of the whole incident, many fans misinterpreted the situation. They assumed that NCT Jaehyun verbally or directly meant hate towards EXO Chanyeol, which was not the case. Naturally, it even led to fandoms cooking up stories of Jaehyun even looking down or disrespecting his senior at the SMTOWN Concert.

army-exol-engene 🤍 @fjiminp95 @allkpop y'all gotta be kidding me. it is NOT that serious. okay yes they're/were both prada ambassadors/models yay but it's not like the IDOLS personally wrote the article of themselves. please grow up people no need to hate on jaehyun

Boo 🧚🏽‍♀️ @pxiuchology @allkpop Crazy considering that it was HIS FANS ( Jaehyun ) that started all of this @allkpop Crazy considering that it was HIS FANS ( Jaehyun ) that started all of this

PCY Protection Squad (HIATUS) @LOEYPROTECT this is the entire timeline of fight in weibo. you can clearly see what happened and when it happened. this is the entire timeline of fight in weibo. you can clearly see what happened and when it happened. https://t.co/RTPc4GDF5t

However, the issue snowballed into a fandom feud when Valentines, more specifically his Chinese fanbase, brought in Chanyeol by sending him hate on his social handles and making fun of him. They also took to Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, to initially fire up their hate for the EXO singer.

Valentines also ensured that whenever Chanyeol's name was searched on Weibo, posts about people making fun or hating on him surfaced with top results. Cyeolmaes, in turn, reversed the same for NCT Jaehyun, making all searches of the idol show praise posts about EXO Chanyeol.

However, some turned the tables, making it seem like EXO Chanyeol's fans began sending hate to NCT Jaehyun. Regardless, the two fandoms have gone back and forth with their arguments, sending hate to each other's idols.

ㅇㅅㅌ @weneedvitality 뷔❄️ @jaehyunpetals



Valentines/재프/Jaehyun fans please comment on Jaehyun’s recent Instagram post! if you see any bad comment please report it! and do not interact with the bad comments.



ㅇㅅㅌ @weneedvitality

Chanyeol fans angry and camping on Jaehyun Instagram just because one of solo job that Jaehyun got. Prada mention Jaehyun as the first kpop idol who joined the GLOBAL MAIN CAMPAIGN not CAMPAIGN OF THE "LINEA ROSA".

🌬 Roya @soloyeolist

🌬 Roya @soloyeolist

First of all, chanyeol himself did nothing wrong so shut that mouth
2nd, it was one of big jaehyun Chinese fan account who sent death threat and hate dm to chanyeol and then bragged about it on weibo and now your ass is here crying as if yall didn't started it

َ @vvsyuno i personally dont know that cy is prada ba before and now i know cause his stans keep being bitter about it since last year help watching chanyeol stan having one sided beef with jaehyun on the comment section is so funny likei personally dont know that cy is prada ba before and now i know cause his stans keep being bitter about it since last year help watching chanyeol stan having one sided beef with jaehyun on the comment section is so funny like😭 i personally dont know that cy is prada ba before and now i know cause his stans keep being bitter about it since last year help

찬여리🍒 @theparkloey When you search jaehyun’s name on weibo, only cyeolmaes’ praise posts about chanyeol come out and they say jh fans mention cy out of nowhere etc.



So now, jh’s fans keep asking jh’s big fan accounts to apologize while some of them harassing cy in the comments of his latest post. When you search jaehyun’s name on weibo, only cyeolmaes’ praise posts about chanyeol come out and they say jh fans mention cy out of nowhere etc. So now, jh’s fans keep asking jh’s big fan accounts to apologize while some of them harassing cy in the comments of his latest post.

yeol_park @yjn91 @theparkloey They didn't apologize and blacklisted the accounts of the sane fans.This is crazy, mindless people. @theparkloey They didn't apologize and blacklisted the accounts of the sane fans.This is crazy, mindless people.

Stacie¹²⁷ 💌 @sweetkpopfanfic

this is so embarrassing as an exol and an nctzen and both chanyeol and jaehyun are my ults, fans need to grow tf up

Seeing no end to the farce, fans of both fandoms requested people to stop the ever-building feud. Given that it has to do more with the fandoms and not the idols themselves, it's quite unfair and disrespectful to both idols for them to receive hate and be dragged into this issue that doesn't really concern them.

Considering that the idols were also affected by this issue, most fans believe that finding the end of this as the earliest is the best thing to do. They also continue to cleanse the timeline with the same message, requesting people to end this farce.

