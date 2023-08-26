"I made you worry, didn't I?": NCT's Taeil updates fans about his health condition following the motorcycle accident

On Friday, August 26, NCT's Taeil took to his Dear U. Bubble account to update fans about his health condition. Following SM Entertainment's report about the idol's motorcycle accident on August 15, fans haven't heard from him and have thus had to resort to the updates given by the agency.

Through his Bubble account, the idol talked about how he really wanted to perform during NCT Nation and at least sing ballads, but couldn't due to the rest he needs. He wrote:

"I made you worry, didn’t I? I wanted to perform the ballads at least, but I couldn’t. I’m sorry."

Regardless, Taeil also informed fans that his surgery went well and he's been concentrating on his speedy recovery:

"I’ll get well soon so don’t worry! Have fun at the performance tomorrow, hehe. Such a shame, really."

Fans moved after NCT's Taeil takes to his Bubble account to say he wanted to perform for NCT Nation

On August 15, 2023, SM Entertainment first informed fans about Taeil's motorcycle accident, which occurred earlier that morning. In their report, they revealed that when the idol was riding his motorcycle back home after work, he was hit by a car and eventually had his right thigh bone fractured.

The idol was soon admitted to a hospital and the agency also informed fans that he had to receive surgery for the fracture. Given the gravity of his injury, it was also inevitably announced that he won't be able to perform at the upcoming full-group concert, NCT NATION, scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 17.

In addition to SM Entertainment's statement, the only other update that fans received of Taeil was from his fellow member, NCT's Chenle. During his Weibo livestream, the idol expressed that when he inquired about the idol's status, his manager revealed that the accident was caused by a traffic light violation made by the opposite party.

Following the idol's update, many fans were left teary-eyed. While they wanted to see the idol perform in the concert, they also understood his health constraints and asked him to get ample rest.

As far as official statements go, the case regarding the motorcycle accident is still under police investigation and the determination as to who caused the accident is still unclear.

Meanwhile, with less than 24 hours left for NCT Nation's roll-out, fans are now excited to see what the concert holds.