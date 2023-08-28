“We want more of 'the bat' Jeno!!”: NCT NATION’s singer goes viral for his bold look during the group’s concert in Seoul

Amidst the recent trending discussions about NCT, several members have masterfully captured the hearts of their fans. Jeno, in particular, emerged as a standout figure, captivating attention with his stop-and-stare presence during the NCT NATION concert stage on August 26, 2023. This attention-grabbing moment was during the performance of one of their anticipated upcoming songs, The BAT.

With the NCT NATION concert marking a historic occasion for all NCT members, uniting all members offline for the first time, it was inevitable for individual members to shine in the spotlight. The stage became a canvas for each member's appearance and outfits to shine. Its magnitude naturally gravitated attention towards specific members, generating trends on platforms like Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The trends focused on the songs they performed and the aura they exuded during their performances. Among those who gained substantial attention and generated hashtags, Jeno stood out as one of the most prominent members. His presence and impact on stage, especially during the song The BAT, led to an outpouring of admiration from the fans, making him, particularly the hashtag "Bat Jeno," a focal point of discussions and trending conversations across various platforms.

Lee Jeno captivates audiences worldwide with his dashing look during THE BAT song at the NCT NATION concert

Lee Je-no, popularly known by his stage name Jeno, has always been one of the most popular members of NCT. His popularity comes from his tall stature, impeccable facial features, edgy persona, and fashion sense. Due to a standard personality like this, he became a brand ambassador for "Ferragamo." He also became the first-ever male ambassador for this esteemed luxury brand.

Expand Tweet

As a fashion icon, Jeno has also walked the ramp wearing world-renowned designer Peter Do’s designs. Costumed in a back revealing and alluringly edgy unique blazer-suit outfit, it was also the first time a K-pop artist had walked the first look at a New York Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Recently, Jeno succeeded again in capturing the attention of his fans worldwide. Jeno is a part of the NCT DREAM sub-group. During the NCT NATION concert, an unit performed the song The Bat. This song is a part of their unreleased album Golden Age, which was released today on August 28, 2023.

During the performance, Jeno donned an edgy outfit: a black sleeveless vest and full black cargo pants. A leather belt and leather one-hand glove complemented his look. The whole look was accentuated by silver chains around his neck and shredded arm muscles. His black hair looked sleek as he danced energetically to the sounds of The BAT, along with the other members.

This look of Jeno became so popular among the audience that they started trending the hashtag “Jeno” on Twitter. Another achievement by the song and the artist was that this song’s fan cam videos surpassed the most views among all the other performance videos. Due to Jeno’s looks, his other fan cams exceeded 100K, 200K, 300K, and 400K views, with THE BAT becoming unmatchable with 800K views.

Due to the impressive look of the idol, the fans who could not attend the concert in person took to Twitter to express their views on "The Bat Jeno."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Among all the unreleased songs performed live on-stage from their upcoming album Golden Age, Jeno was a part of four songs: The BAT, Alley Oop, That's Not Fair, and Golden Age.