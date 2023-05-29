On May 29, 2023, the Italian luxury goods brand, Ferragamo announced that they've named NCT's Jeno as their first male global ambassador. While many speculated Jeno's partnership with Ferragamo as he was invited to the Milan Fashion Week by the luxury brand, the rumors were only cemented with the recent announcement, delighting NCTzens (NCT's fandom).

With Jeno's new feat being a monumental one not just for the idol, but the K-pop industry in general, fans have been celebrating the same, spreading the happy news through several social media platforms.

In fact, in addition to the announcement, fans loved the photoshoot images that Ferragamo released of the idol looking resplendent in the brand's clothing.

ْ#423 @allforljn the fits are so perfect for him man im so excited to see jeno in Ferragamo’s fall winter 2023 collectionthe fits are so perfect for him man im so excited to see jeno in Ferragamo’s fall winter 2023 collection 😭🙏 the fits are so perfect for him

Fans shower NCT's Jeno with love and praise as he gets named Ferragamo's first male global ambassador

While being named the global ambassador of a luxury brand is in itself a remarkable achievement by K-pop idols, NCT's Jeno going one step above the same has impressed fans and made them immensely proud of their favorite star.

His new role as Ferragamo's global ambassador not only makes him the first Korean act to do so but also establishes him as the first male act ever to achieve this feat globally. Following the announcement of Jeno's new position as Ferragamo's global ambassador, the luxury brand wrote a few words expressing their delight with the new partnership:

"Ferragamo is pleased to announce K-pop artist, Lee Jeno (@leejen_o_423) as the brand's first male global ambassador. The partnership seals the relationship between Ferragamo and Jeno who have started building ties prior to this announcement."

Additionally, the brand's creative director, Maximilian Davis, also shared a few words about the announcement,

"We're driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo."

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol himself, NCT's Jeno, expressed his feelings on this new collaboration with the reputed luxury goods brand, saying,

"I am very excited to create a synergy with the brand and looking forward to disclosing our future projects! Stay tuned on both of us!"

As the exciting news hit the internet, fans spammed several social media platforms to talk about the same, expressing their pride and happiness about Jeno's new pathway. Given that NCT's Jeno has been one of the group's members who've been active in the fashion industry as well, NCTzens are excited about his consistent growth in the same.

📰 @leejenfs first korean male artist to be invited to ferragamo's fashion show to being first male global ambassador.. only good things for you jeno 🤍 first korean male artist to be invited to ferragamo's fashion show to being first male global ambassador.. only good things for you jeno 🤍 https://t.co/ymvKxwIHa1

ً @jenobyun ferragamo and the media using mainly "jeno" and "jeno lee" instead of "nct's jeno" is sooo sexy ngl ferragamo and the media using mainly "jeno" and "jeno lee" instead of "nct's jeno" is sooo sexy ngl

ash @jaeminners lee jeno from nct from the FIRST kpop idol to open a runway in nyfw to the FIRST global male’s ambassador of ferragamo. we are all so proud of you, jeno. 🥹 lee jeno from nct from the FIRST kpop idol to open a runway in nyfw to the FIRST global male’s ambassador of ferragamo. we are all so proud of you, jeno. 🥹 https://t.co/6CDDl25ald

#JENOLEE last year jeno was at nyfw walking for peter do as his FIRST EVER fashion appearance. this year he’ll be at mfw for ss24 w ferragamo as their global BA. it hasn’t even been a full year and he’s already shaken up the industry 🥹 last year jeno was at nyfw walking for peter do as his FIRST EVER fashion appearance. this year he’ll be at mfw for ss24 w ferragamo as their global BA. it hasn’t even been a full year and he’s already shaken up the industry 🥹#FERRAGAMOxJENO#JENOxFERRAGAMO#JENOLEE https://t.co/IKwJ2Ei7Ng

ً @jenouws from the FIRST kpop idol to open a show in nyfw with peter do, then the FIRST kpop boy group member to be invited to ferragamo show, and now he's the ferragamo's FIRST global male ambassador. i am so proud of you, jeno lee from the FIRST kpop idol to open a show in nyfw with peter do, then the FIRST kpop boy group member to be invited to ferragamo show, and now he's the ferragamo's FIRST global male ambassador. i am so proud of you, jeno lee💚 https://t.co/4dT0rZAfu2

jeno gba @jenstelles what makes this extra huge and mind blowing to me is ferragamo choosing jeno solely for his creativity and impact. he didnʼt bag this out of company collab, i just know jeno made brands crazy after him with his runway debut. whatʼs more to say, jeno it boy! what makes this extra huge and mind blowing to me is ferragamo choosing jeno solely for his creativity and impact. he didnʼt bag this out of company collab, i just know jeno made brands crazy after him with his runway debut. whatʼs more to say, jeno it boy!

vale di geno | tds2 🩵 @momojeno proud of you jeno!!! i work close to ferragamo’s boutique and walking by it today has a different feelingproud of you jeno!!! i work close to ferragamo’s boutique and walking by it today has a different feeling ❤️❤️❤️ proud of you jeno!!! https://t.co/YflElxtEsk

With him becoming the first-ever K-pop idol to open the New York Fashion Week, being among the few invited to attend the Milan Fashion Week, and dominating the latest trends with his feature in Vogue, the idol has showcased his multiple dimensions with respect to the fashion industry, impressing the masses and K-pop fans.

As he kickstarts yet another project in the fashion field, fans are excited to see what's in store for them with the idol's new collaboration.

As NCT's Jeno and Ferragamo further continue their journey in the future, fans eagerly look forward to how it expands Jeno's career in fashion. Additionally, they also await the projects that the new partnership has stocked up for the masses.

