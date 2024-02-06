"Genius": Rhode lip balm phone case wins the internet

Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode, is known for being a trendsetter among her fans, be it for her makeup or manicures. However, this time around, the celebrity has generated buzz not for her beauty looks or a new product launch but for her phone case.

Recently, Hailey took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos, wherein the first one featured her in a coquette fit. She was holding a pale grey phone case with Rhode branding, which appeared below the camera, and had a placeholder for the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

While netizens often wait for her to show new makeup and manicure looks, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment phone case has surprised Hailey's fans, who took to social media platforms to express their opinions about the same.

In fact, one of Hailey's fanpages, @hailssoty, posted a photo of her new phone case, calling her a "visionary" and "genius" while another fan commented that it was "iconic."

Hailey Bieber’s fans express excitement over Rhode lip balm phone case (Image via Instagram/ @hailssoty)

"She's really a trendsetter": Fans swoon over Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip balm phone case

The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment showcased on Hailey Bieber's latest phone case is one of the label's best-selling products. Retailing for $16, the peptide lip treatment is a restorative lip treatment that delivers a pillow-soft, glossy pout.

Available in four scrumptious flavors, the peptide lip treatment is infused with shea butter, peptides, cupuacu, and babassu. All of these ingredients combine to hydrate and plump the lips as well as treat dry and chapped lips.

While Hailey's Instagram post featuring the peptide lip treatment cover has become an instant hit among fans, there are speculations and a strong hope from their end for the phone cover to be a part of the next drop of Hailey's beauty brand as well.

Delighted with Hailey Bieber's sneak peek of the unique lip peptide treatment phone case, fans took to social media platforms to express their opinion and excitement about the same.

Fans compliment Hailey’s latest phone case (Image via Instagram/ @haileybieber)

Hailey's fans swoon over her latest phone case (Image via Instagram/ @haileybieber)

Fans compliment Hailey's latest phone case (Image via Instagram/ @haileybieber)

Hailey's skincare and makeup brand is the hub of multiple best-sellers like The Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, which is a gently exfoliating formula infused with pineapple enzymes, that retails for $28, and Glazing Milk, which offers layers of hydration with ceramides, magnesium, and beta glucan, and can be purchased for $30.

Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream, available for $30, is another simple, unscented, no-frills moisturiser, that soothes and hydrates the skin, and is quite popular among fans.

Hailey's latest Instagram post featuring her unique lip balm phone case is an ideal product for beauty enthusiasts, who can carry around their lip essential on days they don't feel like carrying their wallet or purse around.