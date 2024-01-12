7 Slick back hairstyles for women that exude confidence and beauty

Slick back hairstyles are extremely versatile, low-effort, and pair well with most outfits. Ideal for bad hair days, the slick back hairstyle look elevates one's outfit and allows the makeup to shine. This is the best hairstyle when one doesn’t want to undertake blow-drying efforts.

Celebrity hairstylist and founder of the eponymous popular haircare line, Andrew Fitzsimons, stated that slick back hairstyles are achieved by smoothing the hair and sculpting it into a bun, ponytail, or let down loose at the back with a sleek finish. Commenting on the trending, effortless hairstyle, Andrew tells InStyle magazine,

"Usually, there's little height or volume with this hairstyle, so it is a great look to accentuate your facial features, neckline and generally frame your face.”

Often sported on red carpets and runway shows, there is more than one way to flaunt the slick back hairstyle. This listicle details the 7 best slick back hairstyles for women that exude confidence and beauty.

Classic Slick back, Slick back buns and more: 7 best slick back hairstyles for women explored

1) Twisted Slicked-back buns

This hairstyle combines twisted baby buns with a slicked-back side part. Sported by Hailey Bieber, one can add cute hairpins or a hair bow to accentuate the hairstyle.

The simplest way to ace this hairdo is to neatly create a side part and pin both sides. For the next part, create baby buns at a high or medium height and seal the hairdo with a hairspray for longevity.

2) Classic Slicked-back

Deemed “straight out of the shower” hairdo, the classic slicked-back hairstyle features an undone yet sophisticated vibe with minimal effort. However, the classic slicked back requires a lot of product when one wants it to stay in place for a long time.

To achieve the classic slick back hairstyle, one must comb the hair back using a wide tooth comb and some pomade throughout the hair to give the appearance of a wet-hair look.

3) Loose Ends hairdo

The loose-end hairdo is a slick back hairstyle option for those who don’t like tight or tied-up hairstyles. Similar to the classic slicked back hairstyle, this variation involves leaving the tresses open where one can either gel up to the tips or just use setting product on the topmost layer and let the tresses flow.

4) Ballerina Bun

One of the classic and iconic slicked back hairstyle options, the ballerina bun looks amazing with both formal and glamorous outfits alike. The easy way to make a ballerina bun is to make a high ponytail first and twist the hair into a bun. Secure the same with bobby pins and use a fine toothed comb to push the hair back into a sleek bun.

5) Slick back high ponytail

The slick back high ponytail can be created simply or with a stylish variation wherein beauty enthusiasts can do a middle part and then make a high ponytail. The key to a slicked back ponytail is to blow-dry the hair before tying it for a voluminous look.

6) Side Slick

The side part slick back is the ideal hairstyle to switch things up while opting for a low effort hairstyle. Using a fine tooth comb, neatly part the hair on one side and proceed to tie it in a ponytail, bun, or leave it open.

One can also try the zigzag side part for a stylish approach to the hairdo.

7) Slick back braids

Slicked back braids comprise two variations. Beauty enthusiasts can sport baby braids and a slicked back hairstyle, which can be a half-up-half-down, ponytail, or bun, if they wish to opt for the first variation. For the second option, a middle-parted slicked back with an extended braid is the way to go.

This hairstyle allows one to flaunt hair length and look chic in floor-length outfits like gowns. Additionally, it is the ideal hairstyle when one wants to highlight the outfit and makeup.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Do slick back hairstyles cause hair damage?

If sported regularly and frequently, slicked back hairstyles that involve tying of hair can cause hair loss due to the pulling of hair. However, loose buns and loose-end slicked back hairstyles won't cause damage.

2) Can people with short hair style slicked back hairdo's?

There are multiple slicked back hairdo options for people with short hair including a loose-end slicked back pixie style, slicked back half pony, and more.

3) Do slicked back hairstyles require too much product?

If you don't want to use too much hair gel or hairspray, blowdry your hair before creating a slicked back hairstyle.