aespa Ningning’s look for the latest Versace pictorial wins the internet: “I LOVE IT”

Italian luxury brand Versace has recently roped in aespa Ningning as its newest global brand ambassador. On February 8, 2024, Versace took to Instagram to announce this news, which left aespa and Ningning fans ecstatic.

This collaboration is unique because Ningning of aespa is the first female K-pop celebrity to become Versace’s global brand ambassador.

Fans of the aespa member were quick to comment on Versace's post, expressing their excitement through comments like:

Fans excited as Ningning becomes Versace's global ambassador (Image via Instagram/@imnotningning)

Vice President of Versace, Donatella Versace, shared a post on Instagram, welcoming the aespa member Ningning to the Italian luxury brand family with a sweet message stating:

"Today, NingNing joins our Versace family as a Global Brand Ambassador. She is not only a brilliantly talented star, she is a wonderful person. She has a strong, confident vision, incredible energy and talent and she looks amazing wearing our clothes."

"Versace princess": Fans compliment aespa Ningning's look for Versace's latest pictorial

Announcing Ningning of aespa as the brand's global ambassador, Versace released three pictures of the aespa member sporting Versace clothing. In the first picture, Ningning wore a black, buttoned-up Versace outfit that looks like a blazer and skirt combination.

Her makeup was dewy with the main focus on the eyes, which feature kohl on the underlies and a winged eyeliner paired with a subtle glossy lip and an updo hairstyle with a ribbon clip.

The second picture featured Ningning in a black, cut-out dress with her long locks open. Since the picture is black and white, not much can be said about the makeup. The aespa member was clad in a leather burgundy outfit in the third picture. Her makeup was subtle and dewy, paired with winged eyeliner, a glossy nude shade for the lips, and her long hair styled open.

Members of MY (aespa's fandom name) complimented Versace's classy styling on Ningning via social media platforms and used phrases like "mothering" and "Versace queen" to appreciate the aespa member:

Fans appreciate aespa Ningning's Versace pictorial (Image via Instagram/@imnotningning)

Fans of the K-pop idol are aware that Ningning has sported Versace apparel on multiple occasions and has garnered praise for the same. She sported Versace at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as well as the Versace Icons Dinner.

Ningning has joined Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Dua Lipa as Versace's global brand ambassadors. Known for her classy and subtle sense of style, Ningning's collaboration with Versace is something fans of the aespa member look forward to.