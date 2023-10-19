aespa Ningning's look at the Versace Icons Dinner wins the internet: "Never seen someone prettier than her"

On October 18, 2023, aespa's Ningning made a show-stopping appearance at the Versace Icons Dinner in Shanghai, China. The K-pop star donned an all-Versace fit comprising of the Crystal Medusa '95 Mini Dress, Crystal La Medusa Greca Earrings and Crystal Medusa '95 Sandals. She opted for an all-black look that contrasted beautifully with Donatella Versace's all-white ensemble.

The aespa member made a statement on her way to Shanghai as well, as she showed up to the Gimpo International Airport in yet another outfit from the Italian fashion house.

For her airport fashion, the singer rocked the Croc-Quilted Nylon Coat with the Croc-Effect Leather Mini Skirt, pairing the statement-worthy pieces with a see-through top, black stockings and boots.

Her appearance at the dinner event was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with #NINGNINGxVERSACE trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans weren't disappointed, as they thought the K-pop idol looked gorgeous in natural makeup with her beautiful black hair styled into soft waves that added intrigue to the overall look.

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals at the Versace Icons Dinner, as many celebrated that the aespa member was seated alongside Donatella Versace during the event.

The iconic dinner aimed to celebrate the Versace Icons collection, which consists of wardrobe staples and timeless classics from the Italian luxury brand's prior collections.

Fans go gaga over aespa's Ningning's natural makeup and wavy hair at the Versace Icons Dinner in Shanghai

Ningning went with a classic look for the dinner event in Shanghai, sporting a timeless LBD with black heels that paired really well with her beauty choices. She kept her hair and makeup natural and effortless, allowing the crystal-embedded dress and signature Medusa '95 detailing steal the show.

For her hairstyle, the aespa member parted her hair down the side, incorporating soft waves throughout the length of her hair. She paired it with a natural makeup look, opting for a soft matte base that added a hint of glow to the high points of her face.

Additionally, Ningning went with a sheer lip makeup, which lent a healthy dose of color to her lips without looking too intense. She incorporated a similar shade to her cheek makeup as well, tying the makeup look together beautifully.

Along with that, she opted for a thick winged liner to further define her eyes, adding a heavy coat of mascara for the finishing touch.

Fans gushed over Ningning's beauty at the Versace Icons Dinner, noting that she was the "main event" as she sat next to the luxury brand's chief creative director, Donatella Versace.

An X user even went on to call her the "Versace girl," as many exclaimed that she "slayed" with her fashion and beauty choices.

In other news, aespa recently revealed the schedule poster for their fourth mini album, Drama. The album will drop on November 10, 2023, consisting of six tracks, with Drama serving as the title track.