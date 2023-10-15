5 best beauty looks from The Fact Music Awards 2023 

The Fact Music Awards 2023 took place on October 10, 2023 at Incheon Namdong Gymnastics Stadium. The awards were hosted by Girls’ Generation’s Seo Hyun and Jun Hyun-moon, and featured performances by NewJeans, aespa, Seventeen, Ateez, and Stray Kids.

This year's Fact Music Awards are garnering a lot of attention not only because they celebrate the contribution of South Korean culture and music but also because of the amazing red-carpet looks K-pop idols sported for the awards.

These music awards have become the highlight for K-pop fans as their favourite artists perform and make stylish red carpet-style statements. It gives makeup lovers a chance to recreate red-carpet beauty looks by their favourite K-pop artists.

While fans gave mixed reactions to NMIXX's styling, they showered lots of love on NewJeans' red carpet beauty and fashion look.

From coral subtle makeup looks to minimal makeup and face-framing hairstyles, this listicle is a compilation of 5 of the best beauty looks sported by K-pop artists and K-pop bands.

aespa's Winter to SEVENTEEN: 5 best beauty looks spotted at The Fact Music Awards 2023

1) Timeless Hollywood beauty: aespa's Winter

All aespa members followed a black color theme at The Fact Music Awards 2023. Winter sported a feather-trim bodycon dress with complementing block heels. Winter’s makeup featured a dewy base, with the highlighter focusing on the high points of her face.

She went for a heavily flushed look for the cheeks, and the lips featured a rose pink matte lip shade.

Winter rocked a bold winged eyeliner for the eye makeup and paired it with false lashes to elevate the look. The aespa vocalist completed the look with her famous face-framing fringes. Overall, Winter’s Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet look was true Hollywood glam.

2) Dainty silhouette play by NewJeans’ Haerin

NewJeans’ red carpet look has been garnering a lot of positive traction on the internet, owing to the unique styling of the South Korean girl group. While all members looked extremely graceful as they focused on individual styling, Haerin, and her hair accessories stole the show.

Dressed in a long-form white top with black shorts underneath, the NewJeans singer opted for a soft matte base with a coral-toned makeup look.

Haerin’s makeup look featured a coral hue to her lips, cheeks, and eyes, which elevated her outfit.

Moreover, she glamorized the look with thin winged eyeliner, false lashes, and brown eyeshadow on the outer corners of her eyes, which accentuated her feline-like eye shape.

3) Dapper and distinct look by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN sported a subtle and effortless makeup look on The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet, with all members rocking a dewy base and natural-looking, toned lips.

An element of individuality was added by tweaking each SEVENTEEN member’s eye makeup to elevate their unique eye shape, wherein Dino and Hoshi featured smokey eye makeup.

Jun, Wonwoo, Jeonghan, and Seungkwan were seen in similar hairdos with their bangs parted and curled away from their faces. Joshua and Vernon rocked the classic brushed-back hairstyle, putting their face in focus.

Leaving all their hair brushed away from their faces, Woozi, DK, and Hoshi opted for fluffy hairdos. Mingyu was the only SEVENTEEN member with a short haircut and minimal styling, and Dino effortlessly carried a brushed-down look, keeping his dark grey hair as the focal point.

As for The8, his blonde hair complemented his all-black ensemble.

4) Chic and casual look by Kwon Eun-bi

Kwon Eun-bi graced The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet in an all-black outfit. She wore a risque cut-out single-breasted Versace blazer with Christian Louboutin leather platform pumps.

She sported a dewy, subtle base with a classic winged eyeliner for her makeup. Her eye makeup was simple, and she wore a shade of pink-peach lip shade.

Kwon Eun-bi’s look was elevated by her bangs. She left two strands of hair open on both sides for face-framing and tied the rest.

The singer later changed to a pink-peach glittery dress, adding a flush of pink to her overall makeup look. She also opted for an open hairstyle for the main award function.

5) Dapper look by ATEEZ

Fans compared ATEEZ to royalty for their appearance on The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet. ATEEZ members alternated between black and white for their outfits, and all the members sported fluffy hair, looking elegant and sophisticated.

The boys kept their base makeup simple and opted for hairstyles, keeping their hair forward and framing the face. All the members were seen in a close-to-natural pink shade for the lips.

The Fact Music Awards 2023 are the talk of the town owing to an amazing line-up of artists and the beautiful red carpet looks that fans can’t seem to get enough of.