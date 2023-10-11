Fans give mixed reaction to NMIXX's look for The Fact Music Awards 2023: "CHANGE THE STYLIST"

Fans had mixed reactions to NMIXX’s choice of outfits and overall looks at The Fact Music Awards 2023, held on October 10, 2023. The South Korean girl group’s appearance at The Fact Music Awards featured a blend of distinct fashion genres, unlike other bands that attended the award function. This led to both skepticism and praise among fans of the girl band.

Fans were quick to react to NMIXX's red-carpet appearance, bombarding social media with a mix of negative and positive reactions.

One person took to X and commented:

Another South Korean girl band, IVE, followed a very uniform color palette. Their outfits were well coordinated yet different from one another, while NMIXX members wore a fusion of street fashion and suits.

The band members sported oversized blazers paired with short and long skirts and long grey and black socks alternating between the members with classic black heels. Some NSWERs (the band's fandom name) loved the South Korean girl band's style, while others expressed disappointment.

NMIXX's red carpet look for The Fact Music Awards 2023 receives compliments and criticism from fans

The Fact Music Awards 2023 were held at Incheon, South Korea on 10 October, 2023. The awards featured an impressive line-up of artists and K-pop artists made stylish red-carpet appearances much to the excitement of fans worldwide.

Fans who were looking forward to the Roller Coaster singers' red carpet appearance started speculating about the reason and inspiration behind styling the girls in such a distinct ensemble. Band members revealed that they wanted to showcase a mix and match true to their band name, hence opting for the traditional blazer with streetwear.

However, this explanation didn’t seem to convince everyone. NMIXX’s red carpet appearance resulted in a split among fans wherein a section of fans criticized the choice of outfits and took to social media to express their discontentment with the mismatch. Fans used words like "awful" and "Catholic school" to describe what they felt about this unusual choice of red carpet outfits:

On the flip side, many fans appreciated the group for its unconventional styling, praising them on social media for taking an innovative red-carpet approach. Positive comments from fans on social media highlighted the South Korean girl band’s courage in breaking the stereotypical trends at most award ceremony functions.

Fashion and styling, especially on such red carpet events is subjective which is evident with fans giving mixed reactions to NMIXX’s styling. While some consider it a unique deviation from traditional fashion standards of the award function, others labeled it a fashion faux pas.

Regardless, the South Korean girl band has won accolades for their songs and performances worldwide.