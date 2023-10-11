Fans appreciate IVE's look at The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet: "My girls are so pretty"

Popular South Korean girl group IVE appeared at the Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet, clad in stylish outfits, leading to their fans taking the internet by storm, with DIVE (the fandom name) raving about the members looking fashionable while basking in the spotlight.

Giving modern spin to formal outfits, the girl band followed a light blue and black color scheme, with every member dressed differently, showcasing their individual personalities while retaining a sense of harmony due to the monochrome palette.

Fans swoon over IVE's effortlessly stylish look at The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet

This year, The Fact Music Awards 2023 were held on October 10, 2023, at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon. The awards had an impressive lineup of K-pop artists, including aespa, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and many more.

IVE served iconic looks through their outfits and subtle makeup as they posed for pictures on the Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet. While the outfits on each member were styled differently, reflecting their personal sense of fashion, all of their ensembles added a modern twist to business wear-like clothing.

Fans of the girl band were quick to react to their looks and express their love and comments via social media:

Fan pages and individual fans of IVE also posted red-carpet looks of their favorite IVE members on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Jan Wonyoung sported a light blue shirt with a black blazer dress, paired with a black tie. She kept her hair open with her bangs framing her face beautifully, along with minimal, glowy makeup and glossy lips.

An Yujin, the girl group's leader, looked refreshingly pretty in a light blue shirt with the first few buttons kept open, a black blazer, a simple black neckpiece, and black shorts with stockings. Yujin kept her makeup look simple with a light shade of pink lipstick, while her pixie-cut hair with bangs and a clean, classic manicure complemented her outfit.

Gauel donned a light blue shirt with an overlapping black blazer. She paired her outfit with a black bowtie and black shorts, opting for a basic hair and makeup look as she left her long tresses open without any extravagant styling and went for minimal makeup.

Vocalist Rei sported a light blue shirt like other band members, but her sparkling black blazer was sleeveless, with one of its sides extending down to her boots. She added a black tie element to it, and her purple hair complemented her unique look.

Leeseo and Liz at The Fact Music Awards 2023 red carpet (Image via Twitter/ @kchartsmaster)

Leeseo sported an enclosed blazer with the light blue shirt and paired it with a pleated black skirt. While she left her hair open, her cute hairpins added charm to her minimal makeup look.

And lastly, Liz, who went blonde sometime ago, sported a tube-corset-like top with a pleated skirt on her light blue shirt.

All the South Korean girl band members completed their outfits with similar-looking black boots.

Much to the excitement of DIVE (the band's fandom name), the South Korean girl band won the "World Best Performer" Award at the Fact Music Awards 2023.