Cillian Murphy or Barry Keoghan could be the first Irish to win a BAFTA Award for Leading Actor

The BAFTA Award for Leading Actor is one of the most coveted awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts annual gala. This year, talented actors such as Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Colman Domingo, Teo Yoo, Barry Keoghan, and Cillian Murphy have been nominated in the category. However, two actors specifically have been generating a lot of buzz since their nomination became public.

The actors in question here are Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan. If either of them wins in the category at the annual gala on February 18, 2024, it would make them the first Irish person to take home a BAFTA for best actor.

Fans from Ireland are elated to see Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan nominated for the BAFTA Award for Leading Actor

Expand Tweet

In the weeks leading up to the BAFTA Awards since the announcement of this year's nominees, fans have been going crazy thinking of possible outcomes for each category. One of the evening's most anticipated awards, the BAFTA Award for Leading Actor, has been the subject of most of the speculation.

Fans from Ireland have been ecstatic ever since Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the category for their performances in Oppenheimer and Saltburn, respectively. Their fans have not shied away from expressing their happiness all over social media, with X being one of the most prominent ones for doing so.

The reason behind this is that both Cillian and Barry hail from Ireland, which means any one of them winning the award would imply a big win for their country.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Cillian Murphy nominated for at the BAFTA Awards 2024?

Cillian Murphy received a nomination for Best Leading Actor for his titular role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the 2023 Christopher Nolan magnum opus, Oppenheimer. Winning in this category would make Murphy the first Irishman to win the award.

What is Barry Keoghan nominated for at the BAFTA Awards 2024?

Barry Keoghan is nominated in the Leading Actor category at the 2024 BAFTA for his titular role as Oliver Quick in the 2023 Emerald Fennell multi-starrer Saltburn. Much like Murphy, winning the award will also make him the first Irish person to be able to do so.

The latest installment of the BAFTA's is all set to premiere on BBC One on February 18, 2024, at 7 p.m. local time in London, 2 p.m. Eastern Time, and 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. You can also stream the show on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers outside of the UK can catch the event on Britbox, a streaming platform for British shows, movies, and events. If none of these work, you can use a VPN.